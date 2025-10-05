Digitalisation process of all WASAs reviewed

LAHORE: After completing IT reforms in the Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) Lahore, Murree, Okara, Sahiwal, Hafizabad, and Nankana, in the next phases, other water agencies would be reformed.

Punjab DG Tayyab Farid disclosed while chairing a meeting held here on Saturday to review the digitalisation process in all WASAs across the province under the Smart City Vision of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif. All Managing Directors of WASAs in Punjab, including WASA Lahore MD Ghufran Ahmed, participated in the meeting.

It provided a detailed review of the implementation of modern IT reforms under the Water Operator Partnership Programme in all WASAs across the province.

On this occasion, Farid instructed the MDs that the early implementation of these modern IT reforms is crucial for all WASAs in Punjab, as part of the Water Operator Partnership Program. “The integration of systems, such as finance, revenue, call centre, SCADA (Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition), complaint management system, financial management system, digital rain gauges, vehicle tracking, live camera monitoring, and water meter system, will be prioritised in all WASAs,” he added.

In the meeting, it was emphasised that all WASAs should leverage the experiences and successful practices of WASA Lahore. Moreover, digital rain gauges and rain dashboards should be activated at a centralised level in all WASAs before the upcoming monsoon season. Through the adoption of modern technology, WASA Punjab aims to become a digital, efficient, and user-friendly institution, truly reflecting the smart city vision laid out by the Chief Minister of Punjab.

