BML 7.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-5.56%)
BOP 33.50 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (2.2%)
CNERGY 9.07 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (6.46%)
CPHL 99.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-0.67%)
DCL 15.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.04%)
DGKC 256.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-0.48%)
FCCL 61.02 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.33%)
FFL 21.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.41%)
GCIL 33.51 Increased By ▲ 1.43 (4.46%)
HUBC 236.85 Increased By ▲ 3.56 (1.53%)
KEL 7.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.52%)
KOSM 7.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.46%)
LOTCHEM 27.90 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.57%)
MLCF 108.91 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (0.87%)
NBP 216.61 Decreased By ▼ -2.25 (-1.03%)
PAEL 59.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-1.05%)
PIAHCLA 21.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.47%)
PIBTL 15.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.59%)
POWER 18.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.32%)
PPL 202.41 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-0.51%)
PREMA 46.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-1.43%)
PRL 40.11 Increased By ▲ 2.61 (6.96%)
PTC 29.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-2.96%)
SNGP 136.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-0.66%)
SSGC 42.68 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.19%)
TELE 9.02 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 11.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-3.21%)
TREET 27.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.84%)
TRG 74.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-0.7%)
WTL 1.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-3.3%)
BR100 17,701 Increased By 45.2 (0.26%)
BR30 56,958 Increased By 99.2 (0.17%)
KSE100 168,990 Increased By 500.4 (0.3%)
KSE30 52,261 Increased By 237.7 (0.46%)
Oct 06, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2025-10-05

World food prices fall sharply

Reuters Published October 5, 2025

PARIS: Global food commodity prices dipped in September as declines in sugar and dairy offset a new peak for meat prices, the United Nations’ Food and Agriculture Organization said on Friday.

The FAO Food Price Index, which tracks a basket of internationally traded food commodities, averaged 128.8 points in September, down from a revised 129.7 in August.

The index was up 3.4percent on the same month last year, though nearly 20percent down from a record level in March 2022 following Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

LOWEST SUGAR PRICES SINCE MARCH 2021

The indicator, which had climbed to a two-year peak in July before stabilising in August, was curbed last month by a 4.1percent drop for FAO’s sugar price index, which reached its lowest since March 2021.

The fall for sugar reflected an improving supply outlook, with higher than expected production in Brazil and favourable harvest prospects in India and Thailand, FAO said.

The agency’s dairy price index slipped 2.6 percent month on month, driven in turn by a sharp decline in butter prices amid increased production prospects in Oceania.

FAO’s cereal benchmark saw a 0.6 percent decline from August, with wheat prices dropping for a third straight month due to large harvests and subdued international demand.

Maize prices also decreased, partly pressured by a temporary suspension of export taxes in Argentina. The agency’s rice index also showed a monthly fall as reduced orders by buyers in the Philippines and Africa weighed.

US BEEF MARKET DRIVES RECORD MEAT PRICES

Vegetable oil prices fell by 0.7 percent as lower palm and soybean oil quotations offset increases for sunflower and rapeseed oil. In contrast, FAO’s meat price indicator rose by 0.7 percent to a new record high as beef and sheep meat quotations rose.

Beef prices also reached a new peak, supported by strong demand in the US amid limited domestic supply. In a separate report, the FAO increased its forecast for global cereal production in 2025 to 2.971 billion metric tons from 2.961 billion tons projected last month. The latest outlook was up 3.8 percent from 2024 output, marking the largest annual increase since 2013, it said. The upward revision was attributed to higher production prospects for wheat, maize and rice.

commodity prices World food prices FAO Food Price Index vegetable oil prices

Comments

200 characters

World food prices fall sharply

IMF mission apprised of flood losses

PM Shehbaz arrives in Malaysia on three-day official visit

Muslim countries that worked with Trump on Gaza plan welcome Hamas’s response: FO

Research unveiled: SSGCL, SNGPL control infrastructure, limit LNG market access: CCP

10,562 big retailers now part of POS system

Mohammed Amir denies comeback rumours, says his retirement is final

Bitcoin hits all-time high above $125,000

Pakistan pursuing repatriation of citizens detained by Israeli forces: FO

PM cautiously optimistic

Indonesia school collapse death toll rises to 36, search for bodies continues

Read more stories