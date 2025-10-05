BML 7.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-5.56%)
BOP 33.50 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (2.2%)
CNERGY 9.07 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (6.46%)
CPHL 99.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-0.67%)
DCL 15.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.04%)
DGKC 256.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-0.48%)
FCCL 61.02 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.33%)
FFL 21.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.41%)
GCIL 33.51 Increased By ▲ 1.43 (4.46%)
HUBC 236.85 Increased By ▲ 3.56 (1.53%)
KEL 7.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.52%)
KOSM 7.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.46%)
LOTCHEM 27.90 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.57%)
MLCF 108.91 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (0.87%)
NBP 216.61 Decreased By ▼ -2.25 (-1.03%)
PAEL 59.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-1.05%)
PIAHCLA 21.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.47%)
PIBTL 15.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.59%)
POWER 18.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.32%)
PPL 202.41 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-0.51%)
PREMA 46.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-1.43%)
PRL 40.11 Increased By ▲ 2.61 (6.96%)
PTC 29.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-2.96%)
SNGP 136.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-0.66%)
SSGC 42.68 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.19%)
TELE 9.02 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 11.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-3.21%)
TREET 27.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.84%)
TRG 74.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-0.7%)
WTL 1.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-3.3%)
BR100 17,701 Increased By 45.2 (0.26%)
BR30 56,958 Increased By 99.2 (0.17%)
KSE100 168,990 Increased By 500.4 (0.3%)
KSE30 52,261 Increased By 237.7 (0.46%)
Oct 06, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2025-10-05

Oil prices post gains

Reuters Published October 5, 2025

HOUSTON: Oil prices settled higher on Friday but posted a weekly loss of 8.1percent after news of potential increases to OPEC+ supply.

Brent crude futures closed up 42 cents, or 0.7percent, at USD64.53 a barrel by, while US West Texas Intermediate crude was up 40 cents, or 0.7percent, at USD60.88.

For the week, Brent fell 8.1 percent, the largest weekly loss in over three months. WTI tumbled 7.4 percent in the week. “The expected increase in OPEC+ production and the Iraq/Kurdish pipeline beginning to flow after being shut in the past two years is keeping sellers present in crude,” said Dennis Kissler, senior vice president of trading at BOK Financial.

“Hamas is also starting negotiations with the Trump administration on a peace plan. Add in the bearish EIA storage data from earlier this week and it’s hard to be bullish crude in the near term,” Kissler said.

Eight OPEC+ countries are likely to further raise oil output on Sunday with the group’s leader Saudi Arabia pushing for a large increase to regain market share and Russia suggesting a more modest rise, four people with knowledge of the OPEC+ talks said. Potentially higher OPEC+ supply and slowing global crude refinery runs owing to maintenance and a seasonal dip in demand in the months ahead are set to weigh on market sentiment, analysts said.

“Demand indicators have fallen a touch through the Atlantic Basin as summer demand comes to an end.

The over-supplied implied balance from a fundamentals perspective starting in October is gaining ground,” said Rystad Energy analyst Janiv Shah.

JPMorgan analysts, meanwhile, said they believed September marked a turning point, with the oil market heading towards a sizeable surplus in the fourth quarter and into next year.

OPEC+ Oil prices

Comments

200 characters

Oil prices post gains

IMF mission apprised of flood losses

PM Shehbaz arrives in Malaysia on three-day official visit

Muslim countries that worked with Trump on Gaza plan welcome Hamas’s response: FO

Research unveiled: SSGCL, SNGPL control infrastructure, limit LNG market access: CCP

10,562 big retailers now part of POS system

Mohammed Amir denies comeback rumours, says his retirement is final

Bitcoin hits all-time high above $125,000

Pakistan pursuing repatriation of citizens detained by Israeli forces: FO

PM cautiously optimistic

Indonesia school collapse death toll rises to 36, search for bodies continues

Read more stories