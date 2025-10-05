Modest business on cotton market

LAHORE: The local market on Saturday remained steady and the trading volume remained a little bit low.

Cotton Analyst Naseem Usman told Business Recorder that the the rate of new cotton in Sindh is in between Rs 15,500 to Rs 15,600 per maund and the rate of cotton in Punjab is in between Rs 15,800 to Rs 16,100 per maund.

The rate of Phutti in Punjab is in between Rs 6,800 to Rs 7,400 per 40 kg and the rate of Phutti in Sindh is in between Rs 6,800 to Rs 7,400 per 40 kg. The rate of cotton in Balochistan is in between Rs 15,600 to Rs 15,900 per maund.

The rate of Phutti in Balochistan is in between Rs 7,000 to Rs 7,900 per40 kg. The rate of Balochi Cotton is in between Rs 16,500 to Rs 16,600 per maund and the rate of Balochi Phutti is in between Rs 8,200 to Rs 8,400 per 40 kg. The rate of Primark cotton is in between Rs 16,800 to Rs 17,300 per maund.

Approximately, 200 bales of Saleh Pat were sold at Rs 15,700 per maund, 1400 bales of Saleh Pat were sold at Rs 15,675 per maund, 200 bales of Main Wali were sold at Rs 15,700 per maund, 200 bales of Chichawatni were sold at Rs 15,200 per maund.

The Spot Rate remained unchanged at Rs 15,600 per maund. Polyester Fiber was available at Rs 330 per kg.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025