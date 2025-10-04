SereneAir says its flight operations ‘temporarily’ suspended for ‘unforeseen circumstances’

SereneAir, a Pakistani airline, has said its flight operations were temporarily suspended due to unforeseen circumstances.

“This is a short-term pause, and our team is working diligently with authorities to ensure a swift return to service,” the airline said.

The statement comes after Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA) suspended the Air Operator Certificate (AOC) of SereneAir after the airline failed to maintain any serviceable aircraft in its fleet, officials confirmed on Friday.

In a public announcement, the aviation regulator said the suspension would remain in place until the airline makes aircraft available for operations. The case for reinstatement of the AOC will be reviewed once the carrier fulfils regulatory requirements.

SereneAir, which launched operations in 2017 as a private domestic airline, has been grounded for weeks as its entire fleet of five Boeing 737 aircraft remained unserviceable.

The airline had earlier faced difficulties in sustaining operations amid financial constraints.

The PCAA has directed the airline to surrender all relevant certificates for endorsement following the suspension.

In its statement, addressing passengers and stakeholders, the airline stated: “Your safety, comfort, and trust remain our top priority. We kindly request your patience during this period and assure you that regular updates will be shared.

“We look forward to welcoming you back on board very soon.”