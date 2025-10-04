BML 7.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-5.56%)
BOP 33.50 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (2.2%)
CNERGY 9.07 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (6.46%)
CPHL 99.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-0.67%)
DCL 15.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.04%)
DGKC 256.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-0.48%)
FCCL 61.02 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.33%)
FFL 21.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.41%)
GCIL 33.51 Increased By ▲ 1.43 (4.46%)
HUBC 236.85 Increased By ▲ 3.56 (1.53%)
KEL 7.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.52%)
KOSM 7.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.46%)
LOTCHEM 27.90 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.57%)
MLCF 108.91 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (0.87%)
NBP 216.61 Decreased By ▼ -2.25 (-1.03%)
PAEL 59.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-1.05%)
PIAHCLA 21.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.47%)
PIBTL 15.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.59%)
POWER 18.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.32%)
PPL 202.41 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-0.51%)
PREMA 46.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-1.43%)
PRL 40.11 Increased By ▲ 2.61 (6.96%)
PTC 29.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-2.96%)
SNGP 136.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-0.66%)
SSGC 42.68 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.19%)
TELE 9.02 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 11.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-3.21%)
TREET 27.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.84%)
TRG 74.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-0.7%)
WTL 1.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-3.3%)
BR100 17,701 Increased By 45.2 (0.26%)
BR30 56,958 Increased By 99.2 (0.17%)
KSE100 168,990 Increased By 500.4 (0.3%)
KSE30 52,261 Increased By 237.7 (0.46%)
Oct 05, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Technology

Meta introduces Instagram Map in Pakistan

  • New feature allows Pakistanis to share their location, explore stories
BR Web Desk Published October 4, 2025

Meta has rolled out Instagram Map in Pakistan, giving users a fresh, interactive way to discover content and stay connected with friends, while maintaining strong privacy controls, the tech company said in a press release.

“The feature is available directly at the top of users’ DM inboxes,” it said.

The new feature allows Pakistanis to share their location and explore stories, reels, posts, and notes with location tags, making it easier to find what friends and favourite creators are sharing from concerts, cafes, or local hangouts. Users can also opt in to share their last active location with selected friends, close friends, or no one at all.

Meta finalizes $14.3 billion investment in Scale AI, sources say, poaching CEO Wang

Meta said privacy remains central to the experience. Location sharing is always off by default and users have full control over who can see their location. A persistent indicator at the top of the map now clearly shows whether location sharing is active, while reminders appear when adding location tags.

“Parents supervising teens on Instagram also have full oversight, with options to view and manage their child’s sharing preferences,” read the press release.

Meta said it has refined Instagram Map with updates including removing profile photos from map content, clarifying indicators when location is off, and previewing how tagged content will appear.

Meta introduces Instagram Map Instagram Map in Pakistan privacy remains central Instagram Map Location sharing

Comments

200 characters

Meta introduces Instagram Map in Pakistan

PM Shehbaz expresses hope as ceasefire ‘nears’ in Gaza conflict

Pakistan courts US with pitch for new Arabian Sea port, FT reports

PM Shehbaz welcomes agreement between govt, JAAC in AJK

Pakistan, Saudi Arabia discuss Hamas response to Trump’s peace plan

SereneAir says its flight operations ‘temporarily’ suspended for ‘unforeseen circumstances’

Gold price per tola gains Rs2,100 in Pakistan

Cyclone ‘Shakhti’ intensifies; rain expected in Karachi, parts of Sindh, Balochistan

Pakistan delivers first shipment of rare earth elements, critical minerals to US

PIA to resume UK operations from October 25 with Islamabad-Manchester flights

Govt notifies new pension rules

Read more stories