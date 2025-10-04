Meta introduces Instagram Map in Pakistan

Meta has rolled out Instagram Map in Pakistan, giving users a fresh, interactive way to discover content and stay connected with friends, while maintaining strong privacy controls, the tech company said in a press release.

“The feature is available directly at the top of users’ DM inboxes,” it said.

The new feature allows Pakistanis to share their location and explore stories, reels, posts, and notes with location tags, making it easier to find what friends and favourite creators are sharing from concerts, cafes, or local hangouts. Users can also opt in to share their last active location with selected friends, close friends, or no one at all.

Meta said privacy remains central to the experience. Location sharing is always off by default and users have full control over who can see their location. A persistent indicator at the top of the map now clearly shows whether location sharing is active, while reminders appear when adding location tags.

“Parents supervising teens on Instagram also have full oversight, with options to view and manage their child’s sharing preferences,” read the press release.

Meta said it has refined Instagram Map with updates including removing profile photos from map content, clarifying indicators when location is off, and previewing how tagged content will appear.