Gazans hail Trump ceasefire call as Hamas agrees to free hostages

AFP Published October 4, 2025
Palestinians walk on a coastal path northwest of Nuseirat refugee camp as they are displaced southward following an Israeli announcement of closing Al-Rashid road towards the north of the besieged Gaza Strip on October 4, 2025. Photo: AFP
Palestinians walk on a coastal path northwest of Nuseirat refugee camp as they are displaced southward following an Israeli announcement of closing Al-Rashid road towards the north of the besieged Gaza Strip on October 4, 2025. Photo: AFP

KHAN YUNIS: Smoke billowed over Gaza City on Saturday, yet for the first time in months, residents felt a ceasefire was within reach as they welcomed US President Donald Trump’s call for Israel to stop bombing.

“Trump’s announcement was very surprising to me, as he has always been biased toward Israel,” said 24-year-old Jamila al-Sayyid, from Gaza City’s Zeitun neighbourhood.

Despite Trump’s appeal, she said “the planes did not stop” bombing, but still felt good about her decision not to flee from the territory’s largest urban centre.

“The most important thing is that the ceasefire will take effect and the Israeli prisoners will be released, as they are a pretext for Israel to continue its occupation”, she added, referring to the 47 hostages still held in Gaza, including 25 the military says are dead.

Hamas said Friday night it was ready to release the hostages under Trump’s ceasefire plan, prompting the US president to urge Israel to immediately stop its strikes.

“I believe they are ready for a lasting PEACE. Israel must immediately stop the bombing of Gaza, so that we can get the Hostages out safely and quickly!” Trump posted on Truth Social after Hamas gave its agreement.

But Israel’s military on Saturday warned northern Gaza remained “a dangerous combat zone” and warned residents not to return.

Hamas says ready to free hostages under Trump plan

For Sami Adas of Gaza City, however, it was a “day of joy, a great day”.

The 50-year-old, who has been living in a tent with his family in the west of Gaza City, the focus area of Israeli military’s operations in recent weeks, said any ceasefire would improve his lot.

“The best thing is that President Trump himself announced a ceasefire, and Netanyahu will not be able to escape this time,” Adas said, referring to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

He said the US president “is the only one who can force Israel to comply and stop the war”.

Apprehensions remain

Further south, Mahmud Abu Shamala, a 49-year-old living in displacement in the so-called humanitarian area of Al-Mawasi, said that “this ceasefire is a dream I have wished to achieve for two years”.

He feared, however, that Israel would not abide by it once Hamas releases the hostages.

Trump gives Hamas until Sunday evening to reach Gaza deal

Although Trump presented his ceasefire proposal Monday, several sticking points remain.

In talks with Trump, Netanyahu all but rejected the idea of Gaza being governed by the Ramallah-based Palestinian Authority.

Hamas, for its part, did not address the issue of its own disarmament and the exile of its members, and said more talks were needed to work out the details.

Still, Palestinians felt hope for the first time in months, after ceasefire talks had stalled and Israel attempted to strike Hamas leaders even in Qatar, a key mediator.

“It’s enough… the situation is very bad,” said Abu Hussein Labad, a displaced man from Jabalia refugee camp.

“I’m injured, and to this day I can’t move. The situation is unbearable. God willing, the war will end and we can return to our destroyed homes.”

In the West Bank city of Ramallah, Palestinians said Hamas played its hand well under an American ultimatum to respond by Sunday.

“Hamas’ stance yesterday was very good,” Iyad Safi told AFP.

“God willing, it will be for the good of the people – the most important thing is the people’s interest, that the war stops and things come to an end.”

Adnan Naeem, said that “Hamas addressed the urgent issues”, in its response.

“The other issues can be discussed later”, he said.

