PM Shehbaz welcomes agreement between govt, JAAC in AJK

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday welcomed successful negotiations in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) and the agreement reached between the government’s negotiation committee and the Joint Awami Action Committee (JAAC).

The agreement was reached last night as a result of negotiations between the JAAC and federal ministers to end the tension in AJK, after which the roads of Muzaffarabad opened and the protesters returned to their homes.

The negotiation committee formed on the instructions of PM Shehbaz achieved a breakthrough in the second round. Late at night, federal ministers and leaders of the JAAC held a joint press conference, in which all the clauses of the agreement were announced.

Federal Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah said that all the legitimate demands of the JAAC have been accepted, and a “Legal Action Committee” has been constituted to resolve the issues, which will meet every fortnight.

He said that all issues have been resolved amicably, the enemy’s intentions have been thwarted and the welfare of the Kashmiri people is the top priority of the government.

The prime minister praised the members of the negotiation committee, appreciating their individual and collective efforts, and extended them a wholehearted commendation.

He described the development as “a major success for Pakistan and AJK,” saying that the restoration of peace and normalisation of the situation is a positive sign.

“Conspiracies and rumours have finally died down, and all matters have been resolved amicably — Alhamdulillah,” said PM Shehbaz.

He also thanked the members of the JAAC for the successful negotiations and congratulated them on the restoration of peace.

The premier reiterated that the government is always ready to resolve the problems of the Kashmiri people.

“Public welfare and peace are our priorities, and we will continue to serve the people of Azad Kashmir,” he added, urging the Kashmiri brothers to refrain from paying heed to rumours.

“We have always been the protectors of the rights of our Kashmiri brothers and sisters, and we will continue to safeguard their rights in the future as well,” the prime minister affirmed.

PM Shehbaz said that his government had always paid special attention to the issues of AJK and worked to resolve them on a priority basis.

Meanwhile, the ministers expressed grief over the loss of lives on both sides.

Federal Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal and Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Tariq Fazal Chaudhry said in their messages on the social networking website X that this agreement is a victory for Pakistan, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, and democracy.

Ahsan said that the Kashmiri people are standing on the front line of Pakistan’s stance, while Tariq wrote in his message, “Long live Kashmir, long live Pakistan.”

Agreement details

The agreement consists of 12 core and 13 additional points. The main points among them are as follows:

Cases will be registered and a judicial commission will be formed for violent incidents.

The heirs of the deceased will be given compensation equal to that of the officials, the injured will be given Rs1 million, and the heirs will be provided with a government job.

Two new education boards will be established in Muzaffarabad and Poonch and all the boards will be affiliated to the Federal Education Board, Islamabad.

The affected families of Mirpur will be given possession of the land within 30 days.

Amendments to the Local Government Act 1990 will be made within 90 days.

The government will release funds for health cards within 15 days.

Rs10 billion will be provided for the improvement of the electricity system.

The size of the cabinet will be limited to 20 ministers and advisors, and the number of secretaries will not exceed 20.

Protesters arrested on October 2 and 3 will be released.

A high-level monitoring committee will be established to implement the agreement.

Additional points

. The laws will be harmonised with the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Act by merging the accountability bureau and anti-corruption department.

. Feasibility studies will be prepared for tunnels on Kahuri, Kamsera and Chaplani Neelum Road.

. A high-level committee has been formed on the issue of refugee members of the assembly. Benefits and funds will remain suspended until the report is received.

. The investigation into the Banjosa, Muzaffarabad and Palandri incidents will also be entrusted to the judicial commission.

. The timeframe for Mirpur Airport will be determined in the current fiscal year.

. Property transfer tax will be brought to the same level as Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa within three months.

. Hydel projects will be implemented as per the 2019 high court decision.

. The feasibility of the water supply scheme in 10 districts will be completed this year.

. Operation theaters and nurseries will be established in tehsil headquarters hospitals.

. Bridges will be built in Gulpur and Rehman Kotli and advance tax will be reduced.

. An open merit policy will be implemented in educational institutions.

. A water supply scheme and transmission line for Dadyal were approved.

. The refugees of Mahendra Colony Dadyal will be given property rights and the transport policy will be reviewed.

The talks were chaired by former prime minister Raja Pervez Ashraf. The committee included federal ministers Sanaullah, Ahsan, Tariq, Amir Muqam and Qamar Zaman Kaira. The AJK government was represented by Faisal Mumtaz and Diwan Ali Chughtai, while the PAC was represented by Raja Amjad, Shaukat Nawaz and Anjum Zaman.

While the monitoring committee for the implementation of the agreement will be headed by Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs Amir Muqam.

The agreement, which both the government and the PAC have described as the result of mutual respect and cooperation, comes as a major breakthrough after the recent tense situation.