7 India-sponsored terrorists killed

ISLAMABAD: Security forces have killed seven terrorists linked to the Indian-backed group Fitna al Khwarij during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in Sherani District of Balochistan, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement on Friday.

According to ISPR, the operation was conducted on October 1 following reports of terrorist presence in the area. Security forces engaged the militants in an intense exchange of fire, resulting in the killing of seven terrorists.

The military’s media wing said that weapons, ammunition, and explosives were recovered from the hideout. The terrorists were reportedly involved in several attacks in the region.

A sanitisation operation is underway to eliminate any remaining threats in the area. ISPR reaffirmed that Pakistan’s security forces remain resolute in eradicating Indian-sponsored terrorism and ensuring that those responsible for violence are brought to justice.

