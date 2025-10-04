BML 7.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-5.56%)
BOP 33.50 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (2.2%)
CNERGY 9.07 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (6.46%)
CPHL 99.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-0.67%)
DCL 15.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.04%)
DGKC 256.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-0.48%)
FCCL 61.02 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.33%)
FFL 21.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.41%)
GCIL 33.51 Increased By ▲ 1.43 (4.46%)
HUBC 236.85 Increased By ▲ 3.56 (1.53%)
KEL 7.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.52%)
KOSM 7.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.46%)
LOTCHEM 27.90 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.57%)
MLCF 108.91 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (0.87%)
NBP 216.61 Decreased By ▼ -2.25 (-1.03%)
PAEL 59.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-1.05%)
PIAHCLA 21.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.47%)
PIBTL 15.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.59%)
POWER 18.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.32%)
PPL 202.41 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-0.51%)
PREMA 46.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-1.43%)
PRL 40.11 Increased By ▲ 2.61 (6.96%)
PTC 29.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-2.96%)
SNGP 136.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-0.66%)
SSGC 42.68 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.19%)
TELE 9.02 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 11.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-3.21%)
TREET 27.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.84%)
TRG 74.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-0.7%)
WTL 1.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-3.3%)
BR100 17,701 Increased By 45.2 (0.26%)
BR30 56,958 Increased By 99.2 (0.17%)
KSE100 168,990 Increased By 500.4 (0.3%)
KSE30 52,261 Increased By 237.7 (0.46%)
Oct 05, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-10-04

What Trump’s Qatar security pledge means for Mideast

AFP Published October 4, 2025

DOHA: US President Donald Trump signed an executive order this week vowing to defend Qatar against attacks, following Israeli air strikes targeting Hamas leaders in Doha.

The security assurance from Washington is unprecedented for an Arab ally and is seen as both a boon for key Gaza mediator Qatar and a rebuke to Israel.

Here we unpick what it means for Qatar, the Gulf and Israel:

The order says “the United States shall regard any armed attack on… Qatar as a threat to the peace and security of the United States”.

It says the US will take “all lawful and appropriate measures — including diplomatic, economic, and, if necessary, military — to defend the interests of the United States and of the state of Qatar” if it is attacked.

For Andreas Krieg, a senior lecturer at King’s College London, the directive “turns attacks on Doha into problems for Washington”.

“For the region, it restores a measure of deterrence but leaves the United States with ample discretion over how to act,” he added.

Elizabeth Dent, a senior fellow at the Washington Institute think-tank, noted that executive orders, unlike Senate-ratified treaties, are non-binding and can be overturned.

“While the language is much stronger than anything we’ve seen for Qatar (and frankly most countries in the Middle East)… it is largely unenforceable and likely intentionally vague,” said Dent, a former director for the Gulf and Arabian Peninsula in the Office of the US Secretary of Defense.

Qatar is a key US ally that hosts the region’s largest American military base, Al-Udeid, and its leadership is close to Trump.

It has been attacked twice recently — first in June, when Iran targeted Al-Udeid, and then last month when Israeli strikes targeting Hamas leaders killed six people including a Qatari security officer.

The latest attack triggered outrage from Qatar and its Gulf neighbours, which lean heavily on the United States to preserve their security.

Trump’s order has given Qatar “a major diplomatic and strategic win”, said Dent, adding that “it also signals the value the US places on Qatar’s role as a diplomatic negotiator”.

The same day the order was signed, Trump held a three-way call where Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu expressed regret to Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani and promised no further strikes.

Qatar then resumed its mediation role in the Gaza war and Trump announced a new plan for the Palestinian territory, which Hamas officials are currently reviewing.

The security guarantee reinforces Qatar’s “unique position in the region”, Dent said, referring to its mediation with US foes including Hamas, Iran and the Taliban government in Afghanistan.

Middle East US President Donald Trump Israel Hamas war US and Qatar Israel attacks Qatar Qatar security

Comments

200 characters

What Trump’s Qatar security pledge means for Mideast

PM Shehbaz expresses hope as ceasefire ‘nears’ in Gaza conflict

Pakistan courts US with pitch for new Arabian Sea port, FT reports

PM Shehbaz welcomes agreement between govt, JAAC in AJK

Pakistan, Saudi Arabia discuss Hamas response to Trump’s peace plan

SereneAir says its flight operations ‘temporarily’ suspended for ‘unforeseen circumstances’

Gold price per tola gains Rs2,100 in Pakistan

Cyclone ‘Shakhti’ intensifies; rain expected in Karachi, parts of Sindh, Balochistan

Pakistan delivers first shipment of rare earth elements, critical minerals to US

PIA to resume UK operations from October 25 with Islamabad-Manchester flights

Govt notifies new pension rules

Read more stories