Russia launches largest attack on Ukrainian gas infrastructure

AFP Published 04 Oct, 2025 06:12am

KYIV, Ukraine: Russia overnight carried out its largest attack on Ukraine’s gas network since Moscow first invaded in 2022, Kyiv’s state-owned gas operator said Friday.

Moscow’s military has targeted Ukraine’s power grid relentlessly in waves of overnight attacks that have at times plunged millions into darkness and cut off heating supplies as temperatures plunged below freezing.

“The enemy carried out the largest mass attack on gas production infrastructure since the beginning of the war,” Ukraine’s state-run gas company Naftogaz said in a statement.

“As a result of this attack, a significant portion of our facilities have been damaged. Some of the damage is critical,” said Naftogaz chairman Sergiy Koretsky.

Around 35 missiles and 60 drones were fired at its facilities in the northeastern Kharkiv region and central Poltava region, it added.

“Some were successfully shot down. Unfortunately, not all,” it said.

There were power cuts in several regions, Ukraine’s energy ministry said, but did not provide further details.

Russia’s military said it had attacked Ukraine’s “military-industrial” complex in combined missile and drone strikes.

Massive power outages in Ukraine are less common now than during the winter of 2022-2023, when Russian attacks triggered widespread electricity cuts across the country.

The International Criminal Court in 2024 issued arrest warrants for Russia’s ex-defence minister and its top army commander over the strikes on Ukraine’s energy grid, which it said constituted a war crime.

Ukraine has also launched retaliatory long-range drone strikes on Russia’s oil refineries, seeking to cut off vital energy revenues that it says fund Moscow’s army.

A source in Ukraine’s SBU security service told AFP on Friday that Kyiv had struck a refinery some 1,400 kilometres (870 miles) from the front in Russia’s Orenburg region.

