PAJCCI highlights decline in formal trade volume

KARACHI: Chairman Pakistan-Afghanistan Joint Chamber of Commerce & Industry (PAJCCI) Zubair Motiwala, highlighted the significant decline in formal trade volume, which has fallen from USD 2.5 billion to nearly USD 1 billion.

Speaking at 11th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of PAJCCI held at its Secretariat via Zoom, he called for a unified strategy, urging both chapters to collaborate “jointly and cohesively on one page” and to prepare a consolidated document outlining common issues.

He emphasised the need for a comparative analysis to understand why Afghan traders are increasingly turning to China and stressed the importance of enhancing Pakistan’s competitiveness.

President PAJCCI, Junaid Makda, presented the performance report, highlighting the chamber’s achievements and challenges. He strongly advocated for the resolution of the Infrastructure Development Cess (IDC) issue with the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) government, citing its severe impact on trade.

He also emphasised the critical need for a high-level PAJCCI delegation to visit Kabul to address visas, tariffs, and trade facilitation directly.

The meeting was chaired by Zubair Motiwala, Chairman PAJCCI, anchored by Jawaid Bilwani, President Karachi Chamber of Commerce & Industry (KCCI) and Former President PAJCCI, and presented by Junaid Makda, President PAJCCI.

The session was attended by Zia-ul-Haq Sarhadi, Senior Vice President, Pervez Lala, Vice President, Qazi Zahid Hussain, ex-officio, Zia-ul-Arfeen, Senior Vice President KCCI, Ziker Mahanti, Suleman Chawla, Nighat Shahid, Farooq Ahmed, Usman Ansari, Durre Shawar Nisar, Huma Waheed, Faiz Muhammad Faizi, Muhammad Idrees, Abdul Ghaffar, Nylla Perveen Juneja, Sakina Hashim, Aslam Pakhali, and General Body Members.

The proceedings culminated in a series of unanimous resolutions aimed at addressing the pressing issues hampering bilateral and transit trade.

The AGM unanimously approved the minutes of the 10th Annual General Meeting (AGM) and the minutes of the Extraordinary General Meeting (EOGM), and adopted the 2024-2025 Audited Financial Statements and re-appointment of Auditor.

Zia-ul-Haq Sarhadi, Senior Vice President (SVP) PAJCCI, provided a stark overview of ground realities, noting that container traffic at the Torkham border had plummeted from 6,000-7,000 to a few hundred due to the IDC. He also raised concerns over the non-operational NLC terminal and the lack of consultation with PAJCCI on tariff revisions. The House warmly congratulated Sarhadi on being conferred the prestigious Sitara-e-Imtiaz.

Echoing the chairman’s sentiment, Pervez Lala, Vice President PAJCCI, strongly endorsed the recommendation for a unified front. He emphasised the critical importance of both chapters of PAJCCI aligning on a single agenda .

Contributing to the financial discourse, Qazi Zahid, ex-officio PAJCCI, highlighted the severe challenge of inactive banking channels, which is obstructing payments from Afghanistan and causing harassment for traders.

He urged the leadership to take this policy-level issue to the Ministry of Commerce and the State Bank of Pakistan for immediate resolution.

Motiwala appreciated the President Junaid Makda for presenting the Annual Performance Review and commended his dedicated efforts over the year.

He further acknowledged the teamwork and commitment of the entire PAJCCI leadership and Secretariat in carrying forward the Chamber’s mission.

The House also placed on record its appreciation for the collective contributions of members, applauding PAJCCI’s role in addressing critical trade and transit issues and reaffirming its resolve to continue working together for strengthening bilateral and regional trade.

