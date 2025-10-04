Fleet size issue: PCAA suspends Air Operator Certificate of Serene Air

KARACHI: Pakistan’s Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA) has suspended the Air Operator Certificate of Serene Air (Pvt) Limited with immediate effect, grounding the private airline after it failed to maintain the minimum required fleet size for operations.

According to the details, the suspension order, issued by aviation regulators, revealed that Serene Air currently has zero serviceable aircraft available for operations, falling critically short of regulatory requirements mandated under PCAA Rules and Regulations.

“It has been observed with grave concern that Serene Air (Pvt) Limited has failed to comply with the regulatory requirement of maintaining the prescribed minimum fleet size,” the suspension notice said.

The authority determined that the airline’s complete lack of operational aircraft has rendered it “incapable of sustaining the operational capacity required to conduct safe air operations” in accordance with applicable aviation standards. Two certificates have been suspended under the order: Air Operator Certificate No. AOC-031/16-AL and No. AOC-032/17-CH. The suspension was enacted under Paragraph D4.3.1 of ANO-001-FSXX-8.1, which governs air operator certification standards.

Serene Air has been directed to surrender both certificates immediately to aviation authorities for necessary endorsement reflecting the suspension. The suspension represents a significant setback for the private carrier, which has been operating domestic and international routes.

