BML 7.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-5.56%)
BOP 33.50 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (2.2%)
CNERGY 9.07 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (6.46%)
CPHL 99.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-0.67%)
DCL 15.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.04%)
DGKC 256.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-0.48%)
FCCL 61.02 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.33%)
FFL 21.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.41%)
GCIL 33.51 Increased By ▲ 1.43 (4.46%)
HUBC 236.85 Increased By ▲ 3.56 (1.53%)
KEL 7.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.52%)
KOSM 7.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.46%)
LOTCHEM 27.90 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.57%)
MLCF 108.91 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (0.87%)
NBP 216.61 Decreased By ▼ -2.25 (-1.03%)
PAEL 59.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-1.05%)
PIAHCLA 21.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.47%)
PIBTL 15.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.59%)
POWER 18.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.32%)
PPL 202.41 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-0.51%)
PREMA 46.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-1.43%)
PRL 40.11 Increased By ▲ 2.61 (6.96%)
PTC 29.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-2.96%)
SNGP 136.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-0.66%)
SSGC 42.68 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.19%)
TELE 9.02 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 11.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-3.21%)
TREET 27.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.84%)
TRG 74.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-0.7%)
WTL 1.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-3.3%)
BR100 17,701 Increased By 45.2 (0.26%)
BR30 56,958 Increased By 99.2 (0.17%)
KSE100 168,990 Increased By 500.4 (0.3%)
KSE30 52,261 Increased By 237.7 (0.46%)
Oct 05, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-10-04

Order on PTCL–Telenor merger: Stricter audit oversight, timely investments key: CCP

Sohail Sarfraz Published October 4, 2025

ISLAMABAD: The Competition Commission of Pakistan’s detailed order on the PTCL–Telenor merger has underscored stricter audit oversight and timely investments to safeguard competition in the telecom sector.

The landmark decision, involving PTCL’s acquisition of 100 percent shareholding in Telenor Pakistan and Orion Towers, has been accompanied by some of the most rigorous compliance requirements imposed by the Commission to date.

According to the order published on the Commission’s website, the independent auditor to be appointed under the merger conditions. The audit reports to be submitted to CCP must expressly confirm whether the separate accounts of PTCL and the merged entity (MergeCo) reflect a true and fair view in line with the reporting framework prescribed by the Commission.

The third-party reviewer (TPR) is under an obligation to specifically state whether related-party transactions between PTCL and MergeCo have been conducted, and highlight any substantial discrepancies observed in the costs of goods or services exchanged between associated undertakings.

The order also reinforced PTCL’s own pledges made during the proceedings to make timely investments in line with the business plan submitted to the CCP. These investments are considered crucial to ensure that the merged company develops the required capacity to provide fair and non-discriminatory access to its infrastructure. The condition aims to prevent potential market foreclosure and protect smaller players and new entrants who rely on PTCL’s wholesale facilities.

The PTCL–Telenor merger, one of the largest transactions in Pakistan’s telecom history, underwent a rigorous Phase II review, including multiple hearings and detailed market analysis by the Commission. The conditions attached to the approval demonstrate the CCP’s resolve to ensure transparency, fairness, and consumer protection while allowing industry consolidation in a highly concentrated telecom market.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

investments Audit CCP telecom sector PTCL–Telenor merger

Comments

200 characters

Order on PTCL–Telenor merger: Stricter audit oversight, timely investments key: CCP

PM Shehbaz expresses hope as ceasefire ‘nears’ in Gaza conflict

Pakistan courts US with pitch for new Arabian Sea port, FT reports

PM Shehbaz welcomes agreement between govt, JAAC in AJK

Pakistan, Saudi Arabia discuss Hamas response to Trump’s peace plan

SereneAir says its flight operations ‘temporarily’ suspended for ‘unforeseen circumstances’

Gold price per tola gains Rs2,100 in Pakistan

Cyclone ‘Shakhti’ intensifies; rain expected in Karachi, parts of Sindh, Balochistan

Pakistan delivers first shipment of rare earth elements, critical minerals to US

PIA to resume UK operations from October 25 with Islamabad-Manchester flights

Govt notifies new pension rules

Read more stories