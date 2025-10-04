FMH hosts ‘corporate meet & greet’

LAHORE: Fatima Memorial Hospital (FMH) hosted its ‘Corporate Meet & Greet,’ bringing leading business representatives together, to explore how corporate partnerships can strengthen healthcare access and innovation.

The event underscored FMH’s mission of “Quality Healthcare for All” while inviting the corporate sector to join hands in building healthier futures.

Senior leadership from FMH addressed the gathering. Mansoor Jamal Butt, Group Head Operations, FMH shared that “Corporate partnerships are the bridge to sustainable, long-term impact in healthcare”.

Dr Zahid Mohyuddin, Medical Director highlighted major developments, extensions and the implementation of fully computerized and centralized systems.

