HRCP expresses concern over ongoing protests in AJ&K

ISLAMABAD: The country’s top human rights body on Friday expressed grave concern over ongoing unrest in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), where protests have left at least nine people dead, including three policemen, and injured hundreds.

The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) said in a statement posted on X that it was “deeply alarmed” by the violence and condemned both the civilian and law enforcement casualties, as well as the imposition of communication blackouts.

“Dialogue is essential, but it cannot be meaningful amid the continued political disenfranchisement of the region’s people,” the commission said. “The right to peaceful protest must be upheld and grievances addressed transparently.”

The HRCP urged both the federal and AJK governments to exercise restraint, protect fundamental rights, and commit to “genuine, inclusive negotiations.” It also announced plans to dispatch a fact-finding mission to the region to assess the situation on the ground.

Protests erupted across AJK in recent weeks, driven by widespread public anger over soaring electricity tariffs, prolonged power outages, and perceived political marginalisation. The movement has drawn support from civil society groups and opposition parties, turning into one of the most significant waves of unrest in the region in years.

Demonstrators have accused the AJK administration and federal authorities of ignoring basic socio-economic demands. Clashes between protesters and security forces escalated in several districts, prompting a heavy police response and triggering a wider crackdown.

