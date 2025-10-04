BML 7.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-5.56%)
Toshakhana II case: trial to be conducted daily from 6th

Fazal Sher Published October 4, 2025

ISLAMABAD: The special court hearing the Toshakhana II case against the incarcerated Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founding chairman Imran Khan and his wife, Bushra Bibi, on Friday ruled that the trial will now be conducted daily.

Following adjournment of Toshakhana-II case without proceeding until October 6 due to the illness and absence of the defence counsel, Qausain Faisal Mufti, who represents former premier Khan, the Special Judge Central Shahrukh Arjumand issued a written order that from the next date of hearing no adjournment at any cost will be allowed and proceedings will be carried out on a day to day basis till the conclusion of trial.

The ruling says that Muhammad Ahmad Misar, the focal person of senior counsel Barrister Salman Safdar appeared and submitted an application for adjournment from the side of Qausain Faisal Mufti advocate. The application mentions the serious illness of defence counsel, the order says.

The court noted that no medical documents were provided along with the application, citing illness, but honouring the request, case is adjourned. Due to the absence of the defence counsel, the cross-examination of the prosecution’s final witness could not be conducted.

In its written order, the court expressed concern, stating that on the previous date also, the case was adjourned due to the absence of defence team and it seems that the defence lawyers on the last leg of case are trying to delay/drag the proceedings; therefore, the three main defence lawyers who are materially conducting the proceedings should be vigilant towards their cause of engagement as the two accused are in jail and proprietary demands that case shall be decided expeditiously.

The court ordered from next date of hearing no adjournment will be granted, and court will hear the case on daily bases. The court adjourned the case till October 6.

