BML 7.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-5.56%)
BOP 33.50 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (2.2%)
CNERGY 9.07 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (6.46%)
CPHL 99.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-0.67%)
DCL 15.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.04%)
DGKC 256.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-0.48%)
FCCL 61.02 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.33%)
FFL 21.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.41%)
GCIL 33.51 Increased By ▲ 1.43 (4.46%)
HUBC 236.85 Increased By ▲ 3.56 (1.53%)
KEL 7.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.52%)
KOSM 7.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.46%)
LOTCHEM 27.90 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.57%)
MLCF 108.91 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (0.87%)
NBP 216.61 Decreased By ▼ -2.25 (-1.03%)
PAEL 59.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-1.05%)
PIAHCLA 21.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.47%)
PIBTL 15.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.59%)
POWER 18.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.32%)
PPL 202.41 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-0.51%)
PREMA 46.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-1.43%)
PRL 40.11 Increased By ▲ 2.61 (6.96%)
PTC 29.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-2.96%)
SNGP 136.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-0.66%)
SSGC 42.68 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.19%)
TELE 9.02 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 11.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-3.21%)
TREET 27.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.84%)
TRG 74.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-0.7%)
WTL 1.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-3.3%)
BR100 17,701 Increased By 45.2 (0.26%)
BR30 56,958 Increased By 99.2 (0.17%)
KSE100 168,990 Increased By 500.4 (0.3%)
KSE30 52,261 Increased By 237.7 (0.46%)
Oct 05, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-10-04

Senate adjourned due to lack of quorum

Sardar Sikander Shaheen Published October 4, 2025

ISLAMABAD: The Senate on Friday failed in transacting any business, as the House was adjourned a few minutes after its proceedings began, due to a lack of quorum.

Apart from the question hour, presentation of five government bills, introduction of a government bill, withdrawal of a government bill, presentation of four reports, laying of an ordinance, laying of a report, two calling attention notices, an amendment in the Senate rules, and discussion on an admitted adjournment motion were on the Senate’s business agenda, none of which was taken as the session lasted 10 minutes.

In the absence of the chairman and deputy chairman Senate, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Parliamentary Leader Sherry Rehman presided over the House proceedings.

The quorum was found to be lacking after being pointed out by the opposition side, with only 19 members in the 96-seat Senate present.

Before adjourning the Senate till Monday, Rehman said that the House was scheduled to hold a debate on the Balochistan situation, and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar was scheduled to brief the House on the Gaza situation in Friday’s session.

The Rule 5 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the Senate 2012 reads that if, at any time during a sitting of the Senate, the attention of the presiding officer is drawn to the fact that less than one-fourth of the total membership of the Senate is present, he shall cause the bells to be rung for five minutes, but if no quorum is available even when the bells stop ringing, he shall adjourn the sitting for thirty minutes and if again there is no quorum he shall adjourn the sitting for the next working day: Provided that a member pointing out quorum shall remain present in the chamber until a decision is made by the chairman on the “pointation” of quorum.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

SENATE Sherry Rehman government bills

Comments

200 characters

Senate adjourned due to lack of quorum

PM Shehbaz expresses hope as ceasefire ‘nears’ in Gaza conflict

Pakistan courts US with pitch for new Arabian Sea port, FT reports

PM Shehbaz welcomes agreement between govt, JAAC in AJK

Pakistan, Saudi Arabia discuss Hamas response to Trump’s peace plan

SereneAir says its flight operations ‘temporarily’ suspended for ‘unforeseen circumstances’

Gold price per tola gains Rs2,100 in Pakistan

Cyclone ‘Shakhti’ intensifies; rain expected in Karachi, parts of Sindh, Balochistan

Pakistan delivers first shipment of rare earth elements, critical minerals to US

PIA to resume UK operations from October 25 with Islamabad-Manchester flights

Govt notifies new pension rules

Read more stories