Punjab’s dignity will not be compromised, says Maryam

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif has emphasized that Punjab’s dignity will not be compromised at any cost. She outlined, “When someone tries to score political points, over Punjab’s distress and difficulties in the wake of devastating floods, I will speak out. They walked out of the assembly and demanded that I should apologize. I say it loud and clear; I will never apologize. Nations are built on self-respect and I will protect dignity of Punjab’s people at all costs.”

Maryam Nawaz said, “Before you speak against the people of Punjab again, think about it hundred times.”

While addressing the inauguration of Phase-II of electric bus project in Lahore, she made several landmark announcements aimed at transforming public transportation and urban infrastructure across the province.

She added, “My own car doesn’t have Wi-Fi or CCTV, but these buses do have all such facilities like mobile charging ports and ramps for wheelchair access. We’re setting a new standard in public service,” She narrated a story of a differently-abled woman who appreciated that ‘Maryam Nawaz has given her a comfortable ride instead of crawling on her knees.’

The CM announced addition of 70 more electric buses in Lahore by December and a total number of 500 electric buses for the entire Lahore Division. She also revealed plans to launch Metro Bus Project in Gujranwala and Faisalabad by November, besides introducing a new sewerage and drainage system across Punjab.

She declared, “If we are given five years, we won’t just make Punjab the best province in Pakistan, we will make it one of the best in the world.” She apprised the audience that two million labourers are being supported with ration cards which provide Rs3000 monthly financial assistance. Smog guns are deployed throughout Lahore to combat pollution through water spray. She stated that Nawaz Sharif Medical District is being established to provide advanced medical treatment for complex diseases.

The CM noted, “People from other provinces remained busy in baseless criticism while we stood with our people. Pakistan is our pride but I will not tolerate any disrespect towards Punjab.” She revealed that in the wake of deadly cloudbursts in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, she called Chief Minister KP Ali Amin Gandapur from abroad and offered Punjab’s support.

Referring to political opponents, she said, “While Punjab suffered, others held three press conferences just to mock us. I stayed silent out of restraint but now, if they speak, they will get a befitting reply.” She added, “Zardari is a respected elder and Bilawal is like a younger brother to me but mocking Punjab’s difficulties is unacceptable.”

The Chief Minister disclosed that electric buses will be launched in Nankana Sahib, Kasur and Sheikhupura as well. She stated, “Lahore is not only my home, but also of Nawaz Sharif and Shehbaz Sharif. It is an honour to be linked with such a beautiful and historic city.” She added, “Pakistan’s first Metro Bus and Orange Line projects were introduced in Lahore. Now, we are launching these development projects to other cities of Punjab. We are breaking past tradition for limiting utilization of resources to just major cities.”

She highlighted that electric buses are already operational in Mianwali, Wazirabad, Sargodha and Sahiwal, where passenger turnout has exceeded beyond expectations. She said that many citizens cannot afford private vehicles adding that these buses are provided for their transportation convenience. She stated that there are cities in Punjab where public transport was once unimaginable but today, this tradition has been changed. She proudly mentioned that fare for electric buses is just Rs20 and free travel is available for senior citizens, students and differently-abled individuals.

The Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif provided updates on several key initiatives being launched by the Punjab government such as 90,000 houses are currently under construction across Punjab under ‘Apni Chhat Apna Ghar’ scheme, with a target of constructing 100,000 homes by November. She underscored that clean drinking water will now be provided directly to homes, eliminating inconvenience of people to travel long treks to fetch water. Underground rainwater storage tanks are being built to harvest and manage rainwater efficiently. 20,000km of roads have been repaired and built, with 25km of roads construction has been planned in every village. 2500 villages, mostly in South Punjab are being developed as model villages equipped with facilities like parks, paved streets, sanitation and drainage systems, she added.

Announcing the Disaster Relief and Crisis Management policy of the Punjab government, she said that the Punjab government provided swift response with regard to carrying out rescue, relief and rehabilitation operations during worst floods in Punjab’s history. About 1.15 million flood victims received immediate medical treatment facility. Insulin and anti-snake bite vaccines were delivered promptly. Drone imaging technology was used to rescue thousands of flood victims from flood-affected areas. Provincial Ministers remained personally present at the flood affected sites to monitor rescue and relief operations of flood victims across Punjab, she said.

