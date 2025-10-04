BML 7.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-5.56%)
BOP 33.50 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (2.2%)
CNERGY 9.07 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (6.46%)
CPHL 99.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-0.67%)
DCL 15.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.04%)
DGKC 256.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-0.48%)
FCCL 61.02 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.33%)
FFL 21.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.41%)
GCIL 33.51 Increased By ▲ 1.43 (4.46%)
HUBC 236.85 Increased By ▲ 3.56 (1.53%)
KEL 7.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.52%)
KOSM 7.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.46%)
LOTCHEM 27.90 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.57%)
MLCF 108.91 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (0.87%)
NBP 216.61 Decreased By ▼ -2.25 (-1.03%)
PAEL 59.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-1.05%)
PIAHCLA 21.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.47%)
PIBTL 15.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.59%)
POWER 18.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.32%)
PPL 202.41 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-0.51%)
PREMA 46.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-1.43%)
PRL 40.11 Increased By ▲ 2.61 (6.96%)
PTC 29.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-2.96%)
SNGP 136.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-0.66%)
SSGC 42.68 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.19%)
TELE 9.02 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 11.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-3.21%)
TREET 27.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.84%)
TRG 74.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-0.7%)
WTL 1.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-3.3%)
BR100 17,701 Increased By 45.2 (0.26%)
BR30 56,958 Increased By 99.2 (0.17%)
KSE100 168,990 Increased By 500.4 (0.3%)
KSE30 52,261 Increased By 237.7 (0.46%)
Oct 05, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-10-04

Punjab govt initiates major health projects

Recorder Report Published October 4, 2025

LAHORE: As per vision of the Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, the provincial government is introducing projects worth billions of rupees in the health sector, Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique, said.

Under the Nawaz Sharif Medical District Project, Children’s Hospital 2 and Institute of Genetic and Blood Diseases, Institute of Surgical, Orthopaedic and Medical Rehabilitation, Center of Excellence for Nursing Education, Specialized Medical Hospital, Cardiac Hospital, Medical University and state-of-the-art Diagnostic Lab will be established in Lahore. IDAP has been directed to start work on all new health projects at the earliest, Salman said while chairing a meeting regarding Nawaz Sharif Medical District in the Specialized Health Care and Medical Education Department.

The meeting was attended by Special Secretary Development Benish Fatima Sahi, Chief Planning Officer Abdul Haq Bhatti, Additional Secretary Ameer Muhammad, COO Maira Ali from IDAP, General Manager Shahzad Nazir Leghari and Chief Strategy Officer Faizan Ahmed Riaz, Additional Director LDA Khurram, CEO Punjab Public Private Partnership Authority Dr. Muhammad Zeeshan Hanif and others.

During the meeting, a detailed review of the Nawaz Sharif Medical District project was taken.

Khawaja Salman Rafique further said that the Punjab government is laying a network of new government hospitals across the province. Providing the best health facilities to the people at their doorsteps is the top priority of the Punjab Chief Minister. Punjab Chief Minister wants the people not to face any kind of problem in health facilities.

Secretary, Department of Specialized Health Care and Medical Education Azmat Mahmood Khan said that the concerned officers will continuously monitor the Nawaz Sharif Medical District project.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Maryam Nawaz health sector Punjab CM health projects

Comments

200 characters

Punjab govt initiates major health projects

PM Shehbaz expresses hope as ceasefire ‘nears’ in Gaza conflict

Pakistan courts US with pitch for new Arabian Sea port, FT reports

PM Shehbaz welcomes agreement between govt, JAAC in AJK

Pakistan, Saudi Arabia discuss Hamas response to Trump’s peace plan

SereneAir says its flight operations ‘temporarily’ suspended for ‘unforeseen circumstances’

Gold price per tola gains Rs2,100 in Pakistan

Cyclone ‘Shakhti’ intensifies; rain expected in Karachi, parts of Sindh, Balochistan

Pakistan delivers first shipment of rare earth elements, critical minerals to US

PIA to resume UK operations from October 25 with Islamabad-Manchester flights

Govt notifies new pension rules

Read more stories