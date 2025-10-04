Punjab govt initiates major health projects

LAHORE: As per vision of the Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, the provincial government is introducing projects worth billions of rupees in the health sector, Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique, said.

Under the Nawaz Sharif Medical District Project, Children’s Hospital 2 and Institute of Genetic and Blood Diseases, Institute of Surgical, Orthopaedic and Medical Rehabilitation, Center of Excellence for Nursing Education, Specialized Medical Hospital, Cardiac Hospital, Medical University and state-of-the-art Diagnostic Lab will be established in Lahore. IDAP has been directed to start work on all new health projects at the earliest, Salman said while chairing a meeting regarding Nawaz Sharif Medical District in the Specialized Health Care and Medical Education Department.

The meeting was attended by Special Secretary Development Benish Fatima Sahi, Chief Planning Officer Abdul Haq Bhatti, Additional Secretary Ameer Muhammad, COO Maira Ali from IDAP, General Manager Shahzad Nazir Leghari and Chief Strategy Officer Faizan Ahmed Riaz, Additional Director LDA Khurram, CEO Punjab Public Private Partnership Authority Dr. Muhammad Zeeshan Hanif and others.

During the meeting, a detailed review of the Nawaz Sharif Medical District project was taken.

Khawaja Salman Rafique further said that the Punjab government is laying a network of new government hospitals across the province. Providing the best health facilities to the people at their doorsteps is the top priority of the Punjab Chief Minister. Punjab Chief Minister wants the people not to face any kind of problem in health facilities.

Secretary, Department of Specialized Health Care and Medical Education Azmat Mahmood Khan said that the concerned officers will continuously monitor the Nawaz Sharif Medical District project.

