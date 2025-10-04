Umpiring course concludes

LAHORE: The four-day PCB Level-I umpiring course has concluded at the High-Performance Centre in Faisalabad.

A total of 61 participants from Faisalabad and Sialkot regions underwent lectures and theory testing from Monday, 29 September to Thursday, 2 October under the tutelage of ICC Elite Panel Umpire Ahsan Raza, Senior Manager Umpires and Referees PCB Bilal Qureshi and Manager Umpires and Referees Abdul Hameed.

The aim of the PCB Level-I course is to take onboard amateur Umpires into the professional circuit of officiating at the District and Regional local level matches.

