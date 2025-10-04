LHC seeks reply to suspended Punjab MPAs’ pleas

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Friday allowed time to a law officer to file a reply in petitions filed by suspended opposition members of the Punjab Assembly (MPAs) Ijaz Shafir and others seeking permission to attend assembly sessions.

The court adjourned the proceedings till October 13 and sought reply from the government by next hearing.

Earlier, the petitioners’ counsel alleged that the Punjab Assembly Speaker had adopted a dictatorial approach and suspended elected representatives for 15 sessions unconstitutionally. He asked the court to suspend the impugned order before granting more time to the government.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025