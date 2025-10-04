Pakistan–Switzerland PFG holds first meeting: Importance of parliamentary diplomacy highlighted

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan–Switzerland Parliamentary Friendship Group (PFG) held its first meeting under the convenership of Farah Naz Akbar, MNA/Parliamentary Secretary for Federal Education and Professional Training, National Heritage and Culture.

The Group was briefed by Pakistan’s Ambassador in Bern, along with representatives from the Ministries of Foreign Affairs and Commerce.

Members were apprised of Pakistan–Switzerland relations, with emphasis on parliamentary cooperation, trade and investment, cultural and academic linkages, and tourism collaboration. It was noted that Switzerland remains the sixth largest investor in Pakistan, with major companies such as Nestle, Roche, and Novartis operating in the country.

In her remarks, the Convener underscored the importance of parliamentary diplomacy, economic partnerships, and vocational and educational cooperation. She highlighted the role of people-to-people exchanges and instructed Pakistan’s Mission in Switzerland to strengthen engagement with the Swiss Parliament through the establishment of a counterpart friendship group.

Members emphasized the need for proactive measures to enhance parliamentary cooperation and strengthen business-to-business linkages.

