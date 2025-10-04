HBL & IBA launch first-ever hackathon on ‘Agri Case Study’

KARACHI: HBL, in collaboration with the Institute of Business Administration (IBA), hosted the first-ever hackathon under its strategic University Alliance Programme. The event also marked the unveiling of a jointly developed ‘Agri Case Study’ focused on Pakistan’s dairy sector.

The hackathon encouraged students to brainstorm, research, and bring new ideas to address challenges in Pakistan’s agricultural sector. Participants showcased ideas integrating business, finance, and innovation to design sustainable technology driven solutions.

Among numerous standout entries, a team of three students from IBA emerged as winners for their groundbreaking idea. The winning team was awarded a ‘Golden Pass’ to HBL’s ‘The League Internship and Management Trainee Programme’ offering a professional opportunity to work with HBL, along with a cash prize.

Through this collaboration between industry and academia, the Bank aims to nurture a robust pipeline of future leaders and innovators to transform Pakistan’s agricultural sector.

