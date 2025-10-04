Sindh Employees Alliance announces ends its protest after meeting with Chief Secy

KARACHI: An eight-member delegation of the Sindh Employees Alliance, led by Haji Ashraf Khaskheli, called on Chief Secretary Sindh Asif Hyder Shah at the Sindh Secretariat. The meeting was attended by the Secretary School Education, Secretary Finance, Secretary General Administration, and Deputy Commissioner South.

The meeting was held on the special directives of Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah. Detailed discussions were held on the issues faced by government employees, particularly pension reforms, DRA allowance, group insurance, and other related demands.

During the discussions, the Chief Secretary Sindh contacted Chief Minister Sindh and apprised him of the employees’ concerns. The Chief Minister assured that the matter would be included as an agenda item in the Cabinet meeting scheduled for Monday.

Following this positive development, the Sindh Employees Alliance announced the postponement of their planned sit-in on October 6 and called off their protest. Chairman of the Alliance, Haji Ashraf Khaskheli, announced that from tomorrow all employees will resume duties and report to their respective offices.

Furthermore, a high-level committee has been formed comprising the Secretaries of General Administration, Finance, School Education, and Law, along with four representatives of the Sindh Employees Alliance. This committee will prepare mutually acceptable and practical recommendations for submission to the Sindh Government.

Chief Secretary Sindh Asif Hyder Shah reaffirmed that the Sindh Government is committed to addressing the genuine concerns of its employees.

