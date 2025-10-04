Cyclone Shakti: Sindh, Balochistan: strong winds, rains forecast

KARACHI: The swirling cyclonic storm Shakti has formed over the northeast Arabian Sea, moving closer to Pakistan’s southern coastline and triggering warnings of rough seas, strong winds, and rainfall across parts of Sindh and Balochistan.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Friday, the system lay centered on Friday evening at Latitude 21.7N and Longitude 66.8E, about 360 kilometres south of Karachi. The storm, which had earlier been classified as a deep depression in the morning, intensified into a cyclonic storm by evening and is forecast to strengthen further into a severe cyclonic storm within the next 24 hours.

The cyclone is expected to track west-northwestwards initially before turning west-southwestwards, moving further into the central north Arabian Sea.

Under its influence, light to moderate wind-thunderstorms and rain are likely in several districts including Tharparkar, Umerkot, Badin, Thatta, Sujawal, Tando Muhammad Khan, Hyderabad, Matiari, Shaheed Benazirabad, Sanghar, Jamshoro, Hub, Lasbella, Awaran, and Kech, with isolated showers also possible in Karachi.

For Karachi Division, the three-day forecast suggested mostly cloudy and humid weather with chances of isolated drizzle or light rain. Maximum temperatures are likely to remain between 32 and 34 Celsius on Friday and Saturday, easing slightly to 31 to 33 Celsius on Sunday, with minimum temperatures between 26 and 28 Celsius.

Sea conditions are projected to remain rough to very rough near the Sindh coast from October 3 to 5, with squally winds blowing at 40 to 50 kilometres per hour and gusting up to 55 kilometres per hour.

Around the storm centre, gale-force winds of 65 to 75 kilometres per hour gusting to 85 kilometres per hour are likely until Saturday evening, before strengthening further to 100 to 110 kilometres per hour with gusts as high as 125 kilometres per hour. Very high sea conditions are expected between October 3 and 6 over the central north Arabian Sea.

Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the open sea until October 5 due to dangerous conditions. Authorities have also warned that windstorms and lightning may damage weak structures such as kacha houses, rooftops, electric poles, billboards, vehicles, and solar panels.

