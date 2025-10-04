BML 7.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-5.56%)
BOP 33.50 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (2.2%)
CNERGY 9.07 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (6.46%)
CPHL 99.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-0.67%)
DCL 15.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.04%)
DGKC 256.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-0.48%)
FCCL 61.02 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.33%)
FFL 21.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.41%)
GCIL 33.51 Increased By ▲ 1.43 (4.46%)
HUBC 236.85 Increased By ▲ 3.56 (1.53%)
KEL 7.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.52%)
KOSM 7.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.46%)
LOTCHEM 27.90 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.57%)
MLCF 108.91 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (0.87%)
NBP 216.61 Decreased By ▼ -2.25 (-1.03%)
PAEL 59.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-1.05%)
PIAHCLA 21.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.47%)
PIBTL 15.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.59%)
POWER 18.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.32%)
PPL 202.41 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-0.51%)
PREMA 46.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-1.43%)
PRL 40.11 Increased By ▲ 2.61 (6.96%)
PTC 29.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-2.96%)
SNGP 136.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-0.66%)
SSGC 42.68 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.19%)
TELE 9.02 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 11.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-3.21%)
TREET 27.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.84%)
TRG 74.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-0.7%)
WTL 1.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-3.3%)
BR100 17,701 Increased By 45.2 (0.26%)
BR30 56,958 Increased By 99.2 (0.17%)
KSE100 168,990 Increased By 500.4 (0.3%)
KSE30 52,261 Increased By 237.7 (0.46%)
Oct 05, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-10-04

Cyclone Shakti: Sindh, Balochistan: strong winds, rains forecast

Anwar Khan Published October 4, 2025

KARACHI: The swirling cyclonic storm Shakti has formed over the northeast Arabian Sea, moving closer to Pakistan’s southern coastline and triggering warnings of rough seas, strong winds, and rainfall across parts of Sindh and Balochistan.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Friday, the system lay centered on Friday evening at Latitude 21.7N and Longitude 66.8E, about 360 kilometres south of Karachi. The storm, which had earlier been classified as a deep depression in the morning, intensified into a cyclonic storm by evening and is forecast to strengthen further into a severe cyclonic storm within the next 24 hours.

The cyclone is expected to track west-northwestwards initially before turning west-southwestwards, moving further into the central north Arabian Sea.

Under its influence, light to moderate wind-thunderstorms and rain are likely in several districts including Tharparkar, Umerkot, Badin, Thatta, Sujawal, Tando Muhammad Khan, Hyderabad, Matiari, Shaheed Benazirabad, Sanghar, Jamshoro, Hub, Lasbella, Awaran, and Kech, with isolated showers also possible in Karachi.

For Karachi Division, the three-day forecast suggested mostly cloudy and humid weather with chances of isolated drizzle or light rain. Maximum temperatures are likely to remain between 32 and 34 Celsius on Friday and Saturday, easing slightly to 31 to 33 Celsius on Sunday, with minimum temperatures between 26 and 28 Celsius.

Sea conditions are projected to remain rough to very rough near the Sindh coast from October 3 to 5, with squally winds blowing at 40 to 50 kilometres per hour and gusting up to 55 kilometres per hour.

Around the storm centre, gale-force winds of 65 to 75 kilometres per hour gusting to 85 kilometres per hour are likely until Saturday evening, before strengthening further to 100 to 110 kilometres per hour with gusts as high as 125 kilometres per hour. Very high sea conditions are expected between October 3 and 6 over the central north Arabian Sea.

Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the open sea until October 5 due to dangerous conditions. Authorities have also warned that windstorms and lightning may damage weak structures such as kacha houses, rooftops, electric poles, billboards, vehicles, and solar panels.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

rains cyclone PMD rains forecast

Comments

200 characters

Cyclone Shakti: Sindh, Balochistan: strong winds, rains forecast

PM Shehbaz expresses hope as ceasefire ‘nears’ in Gaza conflict

Pakistan courts US with pitch for new Arabian Sea port, FT reports

PM Shehbaz welcomes agreement between govt, JAAC in AJK

Pakistan, Saudi Arabia discuss Hamas response to Trump’s peace plan

SereneAir says its flight operations ‘temporarily’ suspended for ‘unforeseen circumstances’

Gold price per tola gains Rs2,100 in Pakistan

Cyclone ‘Shakhti’ intensifies; rain expected in Karachi, parts of Sindh, Balochistan

Pakistan delivers first shipment of rare earth elements, critical minerals to US

PIA to resume UK operations from October 25 with Islamabad-Manchester flights

Govt notifies new pension rules

Read more stories