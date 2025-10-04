BML 7.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-5.56%)
CDA introduces digital payments for cashless economy

Recorder Report Published October 4, 2025

ISLAMABAD: The Capital Development Authority (CDA) has made digital payments, including Raast QR codes, mandatory for all transactions in Islamabad as part of the government’s accelerated drive to establish a cashless economy in the federal capital.

The decision was reaffirmed at a meeting held at CDA Headquarters on Friday, chaired by Chairman CDA and Chief Commissioner Islamabad, Muhammad Ali Randhawa. The session was attended by CDA Member Finance Tahir Naeem, Member Planning and Design Dr Khalid Hafiz, Special Secretary Ministry of IT, Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Irfan Nawaz Memon, senior CDA and ICT officers, along with representatives of banks and telecom companies.

According to the briefing, more than 5,000 merchants and shopkeepers across Islamabad have already been connected to the Raast QR code system, with successful implementation in the weekly bazaars of Sectors H-9 and G-6. The initiative is now being expanded to all major commercial centres, Markazs, shopping malls, Class III markets, and rural areas.

The meeting also noted that CDA’s One Window Facilitation Centre, metro bus, and electric feeder bus services have adopted cashless systems, while banks are sharing real-time progress data via a centralized dashboard.

Chairman Randhawa emphasized that public awareness campaigns and incentives from banks and telecom operators are crucial for mass adoption. He directed that trade unions and associations be taken on board and highlighted that CDA has waived Right of Way (ROW) charges for laying fibre optic networks to support digital infrastructure.

He further stated that with coordinated efforts between CDA, banks, the business community, and telecom operators, Islamabad could soon be showcased as Pakistan’s first fully cashless and digitized city, ensuring transparent, fast, and secure digital transactions.

