Instability in Afghanistan impacts law & order in KP: CM

Recorder Report Published October 4, 2025

PESHAWAR: KP Chief Minister Ali Amin Khan Gandapur has said that instability in Afghanistan continues to impact law and order in the province.

Talking to a delegation of the participants from the 26th National Security and War Course under the National Defence University that visited the Chief Minister’s House, Peshawar here on Friday, he said that our armed forces, police, and people have made enormous sacrifices to eliminate terrorism. We salute the martyrs who laid down their lives for peace. For a sustainable solution, negotiations with Afghanistan are necessary, and it is encouraging that the federal government has agreed with my proposal in this regard, he added.

The meeting included discussions on a wide range of issues. The Acting IGP Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, along with officials from the Planning & Development and Finance Departments, were also present.

On Afghan refugees, Gandapur said KP has hosted them for decades, but their repatriation is the federal government’s policy. However, he emphasized that this process should be carried out with dignity.

The visitors were briefed on provincial government affairs, including administration, financial management, development programs, and law and order.

The Chief Minister said that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is rich in resources, but unfortunately, past governments failed to ensure their effective utilization. “When we assumed office, the province faced severe financial and security challenges. From day one, we adopted a model of economic self-reliance and invested significantly in sectors with strong potential,” he remarked.

Gandapur said that through improved fiscal discipline, the provincial government has generated billions of rupees in additional revenue over the last 19 months. Highlighting KP’s immense hydropower potential, he said the government is working to harness this energy for industrial development.

A dedicated provincial transmission line is being laid to supply affordable electricity to industries, thereby creating new job opportunities. He added that the government is also focusing on utilizing the province’s oil and gas reserves for industrial growth.

On tourism, the Chief Minister said the sector has vast potential to increase provincial revenue. Work is underway to develop integrated tourism zones of international standards. For rural employment, the government is prioritizing livestock and agriculture, while for the first time; Mountain Agriculture Policy has been introduced to boost farming in hilly regions.

Gandapur stressed that good governance improved service delivery, reforms, and transparency remain top priorities. To this end, information and communication technology is being effectively utilized, with digitalization of 29 sectors already completed and more underway.

Regarding the merged districts, the Chief Minister noted that promises made at the time of their merger with KP have not been fulfilled. He stressed the need for a new NFC Award to ensure the province receives its due share for these districts.

Highlighting public welfare initiatives, Gandapur said that 100% of the province’s population has been provided with Sehat Card health insurance for free medical treatment. Interest-free loans are being given to help people build homes, while a Rs. 14 billion programme has been launched to support youth with business start ups and technical training.

