Bilawal slams Israel’s detention of Mushtaq Ahmed, others

Naveed Butt Published October 4, 2025

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari strongly condemned Israel’s interception of the Global Sumud Flotilla, calling it an attack on humanity and a violation of international law.

The PPP chairman strongly condemned Israel’s detention of former Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Senator Mushtaq Ahmed Khan and other activists aboard the Global Samoud Flotilla, demanding their immediate release. Bilwal expressed these views on his X timeline on Friday.

Reacting to the incident, he said that food and medicine could never be considered a threat, yet Israel had not only blocked the aid flotilla but also detained doctors and volunteers on board.

He demanded the immediate release of all those taken into custody from the Flotilla and called for the establishment of a humanitarian corridor for Gaza, along with justice for the Palestinian people.

