Relief goods for flood victims: NA panel demands accountability, transparency

ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly’s Standing Committee on Planning, Development and Special Initiatives demanded accountability and transparency in relief distribution among the flood victims.

The standing committee met on Friday under the chairmanship of Syed Abdul Kadir Gillani, MNA, to review the ongoing flood response and recovery efforts across the country.

The Committee was briefed on the devastating impact of the recent floods, which have affected multiple regions of Pakistan, and on the extensive rescue and relief operations led by the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA). The briefing detailed the tragic loss of 1,037 lives from June to October 2025, with the highest number of casualties recorded in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (509) and Punjab (322). Additionally, 1,067 individuals, including women and children, were reported injured.

In response to the livestock crisis, 2 million animals were vaccinated to prevent the spread of disease. The flood damage included the destruction of 12,569 homes, with the Ministry of Planning surveying to assess crop damage on the ground. A total of 17,370 tons of relief supplies were distributed nationwide, including 2,595 tons under the Prime Minister’s Relief Package, 2,694 tons from the Provincial Disaster Management Authorities (PDMAs), and 8,802 tons from armed forces rations and non-governmental organizations.

Between June and September 2025, over 5,769 rescue and relief operations were executed, rescuing 3 million people. Furthermore, 741 medical relief camps were established, benefiting more than 662,000 individuals. Despite the controlled loss of life, significant infrastructure damage remains a major concern. The NDMA, along with the Prime Minister’s relief package, played a key role in establishing relief camps and medical aid stations.

In terms of compensation, the Prime Minister approved Rs. 2 million in ex gratia assistance for the next of kin of those who lost their lives during the 2025 monsoon floods. The Committee was informed about the disbursement of these compensations, though concerns were raised regarding the adequacy and visibility of these efforts on the ground.

The Committee expressed dissatisfaction with the distribution of relief materials, especially in districts like Multan and Bahawalpur. Members noted the absence of government officials in affected areas, with representatives acting independently to provide aid. Chairman Syed Abdul Kadir Gillani voiced his concerns, stating: “Who is responsible for distributing aid to whom? Who makes the decisions on how resources are allocated? Why were local representatives, who know the ground realities, excluded from the decision-making process? We were left to manage on our own, while the government remained absent, failing to provide the leadership and coordination that was so desperately needed.”

The Committee called for greater coordination between federal and provincial disaster management agencies and resolved to summon all concerned PDMA and administration officials in the next session.

Questions were also raised about the effectiveness of the NDMA’s early warning system. While the NDMA assured that advisories were issued promptly, they acknowledged the challenges in predicting the exact timing of floods, which remains beyond their control.

Looking ahead, the Committee discussed measures to mitigate future flood risks, including the development of smaller, non-controversial dams in various provinces, as well as prioritizing large natural elevation dams. The Committee decided to visit Swat, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and later, Multan Division to assess ground realities.

The Planning Ministry was tasked with providing a detailed presentation on flood containment strategies at the next meeting. The Committee also stressed the importance of conducting a thorough post-flood economic damage assessment and ensuring transparency in the distribution of relief funds. Additionally, the committee called for the development of a comprehensive policy to prevent future flood damage.

The Committee was briefed on agricultural recovery efforts in the aftermath of the floods. Ministerial officials outlined steps being taken to revive the agriculture sector, including initiatives related to seed distribution and the repair of irrigation systems. The Committee also reviewed the Integrated Flood Risk Assessment Program (IFRAP) in Balochistan and decided to visit Naseerabad to inspect the progress of the project.

The potential role of the Pakistan Infrastructure Development Company Ltd. (PIDCL) in managing federal projects was also discussed. It was proposed that schemes that have not yet been transferred to provinces be entrusted to PIDCL on a trial basis, with the Multan Division activated as a precedent for such projects.

The meeting concluded with a call for continued collaboration between the federal and provincial governments to improve flood response and recovery efforts, mitigate future risks, and strengthen disaster management systems. The Committee pledged to continue monitoring the situation closely and work towards effective, long-term solutions.

