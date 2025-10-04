‘Apni Chhat, Apna Ghar’ programme: 87,000 families have received loans so far: minister

LAHORE: Punjab Housing Minister Bilal Yasin has said that over 87,000 families have already received loans, and 13,000 more will be paid during the current month under the “Apni Chhat, Apna Ghar” programme.

He expressed these views during a meeting with the representatives of the Bank of Punjab, Akhuwat, and other microfinance institutions. He further said that over 19,000 houses have been completed, while work on the remaining ones is progressing rapidly. He added that the provision of billions of rupees in interest-free loans for such a large-scale housing project is an unprecedented and revolutionary step in Pakistan’s history.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025