Desert Vipers pick Fakhar Zaman, Naseem Shah in ILT20 auction

Desert Vipers have signed Pakistan’s Fakhar Zaman and Naseem Shah for the upcoming International League T20 (ILT20) 2026 season, with both players secured at their base price of $80,000.

The franchise was able to pick them without competition, as other teams – mostly owned by Indian investors – did not place bids. In comparison, both players usually command contracts of around $200,000 in the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Meanwhile, Haider Ali will not feature in the auction drama, having already been signed by Dubai Capitals in the pre-auction phase. Reports also suggest that off-spinner Usman Tariq has been recruited as a wildcard pick by Abu Dhabi Knight Riders.

Pakistani players in ILT20 auction

A total of 16 Pakistani players had registered for the ILT20 Season 4 auction. The full list includes:

Fakhar Zaman – $80,000

Saim Ayub – $80,000

Faheem Ashraf – $80,000

Imad Wasim – $80,000

Abdul Samad – $80,000

Naseem Shah – $80,000

Mohammad Nawaz – $80,000

Mohammad Haris – $40,000

Hassan Nawaz – $40,000

Mohammad Wasim – $40,000

Mohammad Hasnain – $40,000

Usama Mir – $40,000

Zaman Khan – $40,000

Hussain Talat – $10,000

Salman Irshad – $10,000

Sufiyan Muqeem – $10,000

The fourth edition of the ILT20 is scheduled to take place from December 2, 2025, to January 4, 2026. However, uncertainty surrounds the participation of Pakistani cricketers, as the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has revoked No-Objection Certificates (NOCs) for all centrally contracted players to feature in foreign leagues.