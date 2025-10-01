BML 7.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.65%)
Desert Vipers pick Fakhar Zaman, Naseem Shah in ILT20 auction

BR Web Desk Published October 1, 2025 Updated October 1, 2025 06:53pm

Desert Vipers have signed Pakistan’s Fakhar Zaman and Naseem Shah for the upcoming International League T20 (ILT20) 2026 season, with both players secured at their base price of $80,000.

The franchise was able to pick them without competition, as other teams – mostly owned by Indian investors – did not place bids. In comparison, both players usually command contracts of around $200,000 in the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Meanwhile, Haider Ali will not feature in the auction drama, having already been signed by Dubai Capitals in the pre-auction phase. Reports also suggest that off-spinner Usman Tariq has been recruited as a wildcard pick by Abu Dhabi Knight Riders.

Pakistani players in ILT20 auction

A total of 16 Pakistani players had registered for the ILT20 Season 4 auction. The full list includes:

  • Fakhar Zaman – $80,000

  • Saim Ayub – $80,000

  • Faheem Ashraf – $80,000

  • Imad Wasim – $80,000

  • Abdul Samad – $80,000

  • Naseem Shah – $80,000

  • Mohammad Nawaz – $80,000

  • Mohammad Haris – $40,000

  • Hassan Nawaz – $40,000

  • Mohammad Wasim – $40,000

  • Mohammad Hasnain – $40,000

  • Usama Mir – $40,000

  • Zaman Khan – $40,000

  • Hussain Talat – $10,000

  • Salman Irshad – $10,000

  • Sufiyan Muqeem – $10,000

The fourth edition of the ILT20 is scheduled to take place from December 2, 2025, to January 4, 2026. However, uncertainty surrounds the participation of Pakistani cricketers, as the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has revoked No-Objection Certificates (NOCs) for all centrally contracted players to feature in foreign leagues.

