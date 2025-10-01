BML 7.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.65%)
BOP 27.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.48%)
CNERGY 8.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.56%)
CPHL 99.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.08 (-1.08%)
DCL 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.45%)
DGKC 256.79 Decreased By ▼ -8.62 (-3.25%)
FCCL 60.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.41%)
FFL 21.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.7%)
GCIL 32.34 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.53%)
HUBC 234.55 Decreased By ▼ -4.76 (-1.99%)
KEL 7.48 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (7.63%)
KOSM 7.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.8%)
LOTCHEM 26.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.77%)
MLCF 108.29 Decreased By ▼ -1.32 (-1.2%)
NBP 201.49 Decreased By ▼ -2.81 (-1.38%)
PAEL 56.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-0.76%)
PIAHCLA 21.55 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (2.86%)
PIBTL 13.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.09%)
POWER 19.03 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.26%)
PPL 204.39 Decreased By ▼ -3.19 (-1.54%)
PREMA 47.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-1.34%)
PRL 35.91 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-2.81%)
PTC 30.57 Increased By ▲ 2.17 (7.64%)
SNGP 136.98 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-0.86%)
SSGC 42.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.86%)
TELE 9.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.63%)
TPLP 11.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.36%)
TREET 29.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.95 (-6.12%)
TRG 76.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.46%)
WTL 1.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.3%)
BR100 17,306 Increased By 14.4 (0.08%)
BR30 56,200 Decreased By -176.9 (-0.31%)
KSE100 165,640 Increased By 146.8 (0.09%)
KSE30 51,037 Increased By 49.8 (0.1%)
Oct 01, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Most Indian carmakers snap four-month sales slump in September on festive demand, tax cuts

Reuters Published 01 Oct, 2025 06:50pm

Three out of four of India’s top carmakers posted a year-on-year rise in dispatches to dealers in September, snapping a four-month streak of falling sales, as higher footfalls during the festive season and consumption tax cuts fueled a demand rebound.

New Delhi slashed the goods and services tax on sports utility vehicles (SUVs) with engine capacities above 1,500 cc to40% from an effective rate of 50% as part of its effort to boost consumption and support growth amid headwinds from trade tensions with the United States.

Tax on small petrol and diesel cars also went down to 18% from 28%.

Tata Motors posted a 47% jump in sales to dealers, and Hyundai Motor India reported a 10% rise, its first since November 2024.

Both companies attributed the surge to a rise in SUV sales, with Tata adding that its compact SUV Nexon recorded the highest-ever monthly sales for any model in the company’s history.

India’s car sales to dealers jump nearly 4% in April, industry body says

Mahindra & Mahindra, which has a line-up comprised entirely of SUVs, also reported a 10% rise in sales after posting its first decline in August in over three years. Sales grew 60% after September 22, when the tax cuts came into effect.

However, market leader Maruti Suzuki reported a more than 8% decline, dragged by lower SUV sales for a fourth straight month, even as sales of small cars rose 4.6%.

Vehicles dispatched on September 22, the first day of the local festival Navratri, were still in transit due to logistics delays, compressing deliveries into a short window and limiting retail sales for the month, its sales and marketing head Partho Banerjee said in a call on Wednesday.

Maruti Suzuki, Mahindra & Mahindra, Hyundai Motor India and Tata Motors are India’s four largest carmakers, and account for about 80% of sales.

car sale Indian carmakers

Comments

200 characters

Most Indian carmakers snap four-month sales slump in September on festive demand, tax cuts

13 terrorists killed, four captured in Balochistan operations: ISPR

Pakistan repays $500mn Eurobond on time: Ministry of Finance

Pakistan’s auto sector: safety, quality rules for imported and locally produced vehicles notified

KSE-100 settles flat after volatile session

US offers security guarantees to Qatar after Israel strikes: White House

CCP approves PTCL’s acquisition of Telenor Pakistan, Orion Towers

Pakistan eyes American investment amid improved US ties: Bloomberg

Mohsin Naqvi rejects Indian media claim of apology to BCCI over Asia Cup trophy

Gold hits new record high in Pakistan, up Rs3,500 per tola

Saim Ayub becomes top T20I all-rounder in latest ICC rankings

Read more stories