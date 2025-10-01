BML 7.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.65%)
BOP 27.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.48%)
CNERGY 8.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.56%)
CPHL 99.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.08 (-1.08%)
DCL 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.45%)
DGKC 256.79 Decreased By ▼ -8.62 (-3.25%)
FCCL 60.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.41%)
FFL 21.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.7%)
GCIL 32.34 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.53%)
HUBC 234.55 Decreased By ▼ -4.76 (-1.99%)
KEL 7.48 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (7.63%)
KOSM 7.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.8%)
LOTCHEM 26.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.77%)
MLCF 108.29 Decreased By ▼ -1.32 (-1.2%)
NBP 201.49 Decreased By ▼ -2.81 (-1.38%)
PAEL 56.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-0.76%)
PIAHCLA 21.55 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (2.86%)
PIBTL 13.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.09%)
POWER 19.03 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.26%)
PPL 204.39 Decreased By ▼ -3.19 (-1.54%)
PREMA 47.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-1.34%)
PRL 35.91 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-2.81%)
PTC 30.57 Increased By ▲ 2.17 (7.64%)
SNGP 136.98 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-0.86%)
SSGC 42.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.86%)
TELE 9.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.63%)
TPLP 11.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.36%)
TREET 29.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.95 (-6.12%)
TRG 76.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.46%)
WTL 1.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.3%)
BR100 17,306 Increased By 14.4 (0.08%)
BR30 56,200 Decreased By -176.9 (-0.31%)
KSE100 165,640 Increased By 146.8 (0.09%)
KSE30 51,037 Increased By 49.8 (0.1%)
Oct 01, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Hamas wants to amend disarmament clause in Trump plan: source close to group leaders

AFP Published 01 Oct, 2025 06:13pm

DOHA: Hamas officials want amendments to clauses in US President Donald Trump’s Gaza peace plan including on disarmament, a Palestinian source close to the group’s leadership told AFP on Wednesday.

Hamas negotiators held discussions Tuesday with Turkish, Egyptian and Qatari officials in Doha, the source said, requesting anonymity to discuss sensitive matters and adding that the group needed “two or three days at most” to respond.

Trump’s plan, backed by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, calls for a ceasefire, the release of hostages by Hamas within 72 hours, the group’s disarmament and a gradual Israeli withdrawal from Gaza.

But the Palestinian source said: “Hamas wants to amend some of the clauses such as the one on disarmament and the expulsion of Hamas and faction cadres.”

Hamas leaders also want “international guarantees for a full Israeli withdrawal from the Gaza Strip” and guarantees that no assassinations attempts will be made inside or outside the territory.

Trump says Hamas has ‘three or four days’ to respond to Gaza plan

Six people were killed in an Israeli attack last month on Hamas officials meeting in Doha to discuss an earlier ceasefire proposal.

The source said Hamas was also in touch with “other regional and Arab parties”, without giving details.

‘Clarification’

Another source familiar with the negotiations told AFP the Palestinian group was split over Trump’s plan.

“So far there are two views within Hamas: the first supports unconditional approval because the important thing is to have a ceasefire guaranteed by Trump, provided that the mediators guarantee Israel’s implementation of the plan,” the source said, also requesting anonymity.

But others have “great reservations on important clauses”, the source added. “They reject disarmament and for any Palestinian citizen to be taken away from Gaza.”

“They support a conditional agreement with clarifications that take into account demands by Hamas and the resistance factions so that the occupation of the Gaza Strip is not legitimised while the resistance is criminalised,” the source said.

“Some factions reject the plan, but discussions are ongoing and things will become clearer soon.”

In an interview with Al Jazeera on Tuesday, Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani said parts of the Gaza plan required further “clarification” and talks, including Israel’s withdrawal from the strip.

“The issue of (Israeli) withdrawal, of course, requires some clarification and some work, and I believe this must be discussed in detail. This is primarily the duty of the Palestinian side, along with the Israeli side,” he said.

Israel Benjamin Netanyahu Gaza Hamas Gaza Strip Israeli strikes Gaza ceasefire Israel Hamas war Gaza war Israel Gaza war Gaza genocide Israel Gaza Gaza humanitarian crisis Gaza peace deal Trump Gaza plan Hamas and Israel Gaza peace proposal

Comments

200 characters

Hamas wants to amend disarmament clause in Trump plan: source close to group leaders

13 terrorists killed, four captured in Balochistan operations: ISPR

Pakistan repays $500mn Eurobond on time: Ministry of Finance

Pakistan’s auto sector: safety, quality rules for imported and locally produced vehicles notified

KSE-100 settles flat after volatile session

US offers security guarantees to Qatar after Israel strikes: White House

CCP approves PTCL’s acquisition of Telenor Pakistan, Orion Towers

Pakistan eyes American investment amid improved US ties: Bloomberg

Mohsin Naqvi rejects Indian media claim of apology to BCCI over Asia Cup trophy

Gold hits new record high in Pakistan, up Rs3,500 per tola

Saim Ayub becomes top T20I all-rounder in latest ICC rankings

Read more stories