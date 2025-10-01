BML 7.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
TRG Pakistan swings to profit with Rs3.9bn earnings in FY25

BR Web Desk Published 01 Oct, 2025 04:21pm

TRG Pakistan, one of the largest technology companies in Pakistan, reported a strong turnaround in its financial performance for the year ended June 30, 2025, posting a profit after tax of Rs3.92 billion, compared to a hefty loss of Rs30.85 billion registered in the previous year.

According to the latest financial results, provided to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Wednesday, the turnaround was largely driven by the company’s share of profit in equity-accounted investees, which stood at Rs5.26 billion in FY25, in contrast to a loss of Rs35.91 billion in FY24.

Despite an operating loss of Rs544.98 million during FY25, the positive contribution from associates enabled the company to record a pre-tax profit of Rs4.71 billion, compared to a pre-tax loss of Rs36.23 billion last year.

During the fiscal year, TRG Pakistan paid taxes to the tune of Rs790 million. Consequently, the company achieved net earnings of nearly Rs3.92 billion.

On the other hand, other comprehensive income also turned positive, with a gain of Rs723.7 million from the effect of translation of net investment in foreign associates, versus a loss of Rs1.37 billion in FY24.

This resulted in a total comprehensive income of Rs4.65 billion for FY25, as against a total comprehensive loss of Rs32.21 billion in the preceding year.

The company’s earnings per share (EPS) improved significantly, standing at Rs7.19 per share in FY25, compared to a loss per share of Rs56.56 in FY24.

TRG Pakistan Limited was incorporated in Pakistan as a public limited company in 2002. The company obtained a license from SECP to perform as a Non-Banking Finance Company and undertake venture capitalist investment.

The company is engaged in investments, particularly in Technology, medical insurance, and IT-enabled services through its associate, The Resource Group International Limited (TRGIL).

