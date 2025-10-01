BML 7.68 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.39%)
BOP 26.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.77%)
CNERGY 8.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.56%)
CPHL 99.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-0.43%)
DCL 15.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.33%)
DGKC 256.99 Decreased By ▼ -8.42 (-3.17%)
FCCL 61.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.05%)
FFL 22.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.07%)
GCIL 32.23 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.19%)
HUBC 236.51 Decreased By ▼ -2.80 (-1.17%)
KEL 7.37 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (6.04%)
KOSM 7.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.66%)
LOTCHEM 27.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.74%)
MLCF 107.72 Decreased By ▼ -1.89 (-1.72%)
NBP 201.75 Decreased By ▼ -2.55 (-1.25%)
PAEL 56.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.51%)
PIAHCLA 20.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.48%)
PIBTL 13.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.16%)
POWER 19.06 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.42%)
PPL 205.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.08 (-1%)
PREMA 47.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.15%)
PRL 36.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-2.57%)
PTC 30.68 Increased By ▲ 2.28 (8.03%)
SNGP 136.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.68 (-1.22%)
SSGC 42.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.84%)
TELE 9.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.06%)
TPLP 11.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.95%)
TREET 30.21 Decreased By ▼ -1.64 (-5.15%)
TRG 77.78 Increased By ▲ 1.38 (1.81%)
WTL 1.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.3%)
BR100 17,302 Increased By 10.5 (0.06%)
BR30 56,248 Decreased By -128.8 (-0.23%)
KSE100 165,483 Decreased By -10.6 (-0.01%)
KSE30 50,963 Decreased By -23.7 (-0.05%)
Markets

European healthcare stocks surge as US deal with Pfizer reduces some uncertainty

Reuters Published 01 Oct, 2025 01:26pm

LONDON: European healthcare stocks jumped on Wednesday, mirroring moves in the United States, a day after Pfizer and President Donald Trump said the US-based drugmaker had agreed to lower prescription drug prices in the Medicaid programme in exchange for tariff relief.

Healthcare stocks in the US and Europe have been lagging this year due to uncertainty about the Trump administration’s stance on drug pricing.

Analysts said the deal had reduced uncertainty for the sector.

“We think this removes yet another policy overhang that has stymied the sector this year and expect a favourable investor response,” Citi analysts said in a note. Pfizer is the first drugmaker to announce a deal.

Europe stocks gain on healthcare, luxury

Trump sent letters to 17 leading drug companies in July telling them to slash prices to match those paid overseas.

He asked them to respond with binding commitments by September 29.

Europe’s healthcare sector index rose 2.77%, which if sustained would be its biggest daily percentage gain since April.

Pharmaceutical companies and their suppliers - many of which have business in the United States - surged, topping Europe’s STOXX 600 index.

Ambu rose 8.9%, Sartorius 7.8%, and Merck, Roche and AstraZeneca all climbed around 5%.

Pfizer shares rose 7% on Tuesday, and other US pharma stocks also gained.

