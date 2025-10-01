BML 7.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.52%)
Oct 01, 2025
World

Russia’s Medvedev mocks Trump over lack of submarines near Russia

Reuters Published 01 Oct, 2025 12:03pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

MOSCOW: Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev mocked U.S. President Donald Trump, saying that the United States had not sent nuclear submarines to Russian shores as Trump had promised.

Trump on Tuesday cast Medvedev as “a stupid person” and said that he had moved a “submarine or two” to the coast of Russia. He said in August that he had ordered two nuclear submarines to be moved to the “appropriate regions” in response to threats from Medvedev.

Russia warns Europe: we will go after any state which takes our assets

“New episode of the thriller series,” Medvedev said on X in English. “Trump once again brought up the subs he allegedly ‘sent to the Russian shores’ insisting they are ’very well hidden.”

“As the saying goes, it’s hard to find a black cat in a dark room — especially if it’s not there,” Medvedev said.

US President Donald Trump Dmitry Medvedev

