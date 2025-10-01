CCP approves PTCL’s acquisition of Telenor Pakistan, Orion Towers

Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL) on Wednesday announced that the Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP) has approved its proposed acquisition of Telenor Pakistan BV and Orion Towers (Private) Limited.

PTCL-Telenor merger: CCP to issue conditional approval

“It is to notify that the CCP on October 1, 2025, has passed the Phase-II Order in relation to the pre-merger application earlier filed by PTCL and TPBV pursuant to Subsection (2) of Section 11 of the Competition Act, 2010, read with Regulation 6 of the Competition (merger control) Regulations, 2016, approving the transaction,” read the notice.

The CCP, in its Phase-II Order issued in compliance with the provisions of the Competition Act, 2010 and the Competition (Merger Control) Regulations, 2016, has accorded the approval of the transaction.

“However, finalisation of the transaction is still subject to other corporate/regulatory approvals, completion of formalities, and signing of necessary agreement(s)/instrument(s) and closing obligations,” said PTCL.

In a separate statement, PTCL said that it is grateful to the CCP for successfully concluding Phase II of the review of its acquisition of Telenor Pakistan.

“We highly appreciate the CCP’s thoroughness in safeguarding the future outlook and long-term sustainability of Pakistan’s telecom sector. We are especially thankful to our customers, partners, and the wider telecom community who have been eagerly looking forward to this historic announcement,” it said.

The telecom maintained that it fully cooperated with the Commission throughout the review process and remains committed to advancing the acquisition in complete alignment with the directions of all regulatory bodies on this.

“This intra-sector consolidation is a pivotal step forward for Pakistan’s telecom industry, which will draw strengths from both PTML (Ufone) and Telenor to deliver best-in-class customer experience, enhanced network quality, broader coverage, and innovative digital services for their customer base, while enabling the sector to achieve greater efficiency, resilient infrastructure, and a more competitive landscape.

“Moreover, the consolidated entity will strengthen nationwide connectivity, drive innovation, and support the government’s vision of a digitally empowered Pakistan,” PTCL added.

The CCP has conducted one of the most exhaustive merger reviews in its history, applying the Substantial Lessening of Competition (SLC) Test to determine whether the transaction would distort market dynamics. Multiple sub-markets were examined, including the cellular mobile operators’ market, long-distance and international (LDI) services, fixed-line, leased lines, and IP bandwidth.

Between September 2024 and August 2025, the CCP held at least five open hearings and several confidential sessions with PTCL, Telenor, and other stakeholders. The Commission sought extensive data, including regulatory separated accounts, interconnection agreements, and business plans, to evaluate possible dominance concerns.

Despite repeated delays, incomplete disclosures, and technical complexities, CCP pressed the parties for clarifications until it received the necessary information.