BML 7.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.52%)
BOP 26.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.99%)
CNERGY 8.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.8%)
CPHL 99.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.29%)
DCL 15.24 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.13%)
DGKC 258.40 Decreased By ▼ -7.01 (-2.64%)
FCCL 60.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.36%)
FFL 22.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.21%)
GCIL 32.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.53%)
HUBC 236.00 Decreased By ▼ -3.31 (-1.38%)
KEL 7.27 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (4.6%)
KOSM 7.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.33%)
LOTCHEM 26.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.03%)
MLCF 107.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.81 (-1.65%)
NBP 202.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.30 (-1.13%)
PAEL 56.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.3%)
PIAHCLA 20.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.72%)
PIBTL 13.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.96%)
POWER 18.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.05%)
PPL 205.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.58 (-1.24%)
PREMA 47.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-1.44%)
PRL 35.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-2.6%)
PTC 29.95 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (5.46%)
SNGP 136.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-0.85%)
SSGC 42.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.07%)
TELE 8.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.71%)
TPLP 11.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.85%)
TREET 30.05 Decreased By ▼ -1.80 (-5.65%)
TRG 77.50 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (1.44%)
WTL 1.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.72%)
BR100 17,170 Decreased By -121.5 (-0.7%)
BR30 55,761 Decreased By -615.8 (-1.09%)
KSE100 164,595 Decreased By -898.3 (-0.54%)
KSE30 50,628 Decreased By -359.3 (-0.7%)
Nikkei falls on profit-taking at start of second half of fiscal year

  • The Nikkei slipped 1.1% to 44,440.92
Reuters Published 01 Oct, 2025 11:06am

TOKYO: Japan’s Nikkei share average fell on Wednesday with most sectors trading in negative territory, as investors booked profits from the latest rally at the start of the second half of the fiscal year.

The Nikkei slipped 1.1% to 44,440.92 by 0212 GMT, heading for a fourth straight session of falls.

The broader Topix was down 1.67% at 3,085.38.

“It is a retreat from the rally that boosted the Nikkei until last month,” said Shuutarou Yasuda, a market analyst at Tokai Tokyo Intelligence Laboratory.

“Investors wanted to take profits, so sold the stocks that rose the most, such as Tokyo Electron and SoftBank Group.”

The Nikkei added 5.2% in September in its sixth straight month of gains.

Chip-making equipment maker Tokyo Electron fell 1.48% on Wednesday and technology start-up investor SoftBank Group lost 1.95%, becoming the biggest drags on the Nikkei.

Tokyo Electron surged 27.6% in September in its largest monthly gain since February 2024, making it a key driver behind the Nikkei’s record high hit last month.

Chip-testing equipment maker Advantest edged up 0.17% on Wednesday, tracking overnight gains in the US chip index. It was the biggest support for the Nikkei.

All but one of the Tokyo Stock Exchange’s 33 industry sub-indexes fell.

The bank index slipped 3.15%, with Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group and Mizuho Financial Group losing 3% and 3.6%, respectively.

The real estate firm index fell 3.19% to become the worst-performing sector.

Drug makers rose 0.75%, with Otsuka Holdings and Chugai Pharmaceutical up 4.77% and 3.04%, respectively.

Of the 1,600 stocks trading on the TSE’s prime market, 93% fell and 5% rose.

