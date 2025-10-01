BML 7.65 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.66%)
BOP 27.15 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (1.99%)
CNERGY 8.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-4.47%)
CPHL 100.28 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.13%)
DCL 15.22 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.86%)
DGKC 265.41 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (0.32%)
FCCL 61.05 Increased By ▲ 1.17 (1.95%)
FFL 22.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.54%)
GCIL 32.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-1.92%)
HUBC 239.31 Increased By ▲ 3.69 (1.57%)
KEL 6.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.8%)
KOSM 7.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.18%)
LOTCHEM 27.20 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
MLCF 109.61 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (0.76%)
NBP 204.30 Increased By ▲ 3.84 (1.92%)
PAEL 56.68 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (2.9%)
PIAHCLA 20.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.66%)
PIBTL 13.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
POWER 18.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.11%)
PPL 207.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-0.28%)
PREMA 47.84 Increased By ▲ 1.39 (2.99%)
PRL 36.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-2.07%)
PTC 28.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.35%)
SNGP 138.17 Decreased By ▼ -2.12 (-1.51%)
SSGC 43.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.13%)
TELE 9.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.81%)
TPLP 11.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.81%)
TREET 31.85 Increased By ▲ 1.68 (5.57%)
TRG 76.40 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.51%)
WTL 1.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-4.4%)
BR100 17,292 Increased By 156.5 (0.91%)
BR30 56,377 Increased By 345.7 (0.62%)
KSE100 165,494 Increased By 1645.9 (1%)
KSE30 50,987 Increased By 715.2 (1.42%)
Oct 01, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-10-01

Two powerful KP ministers tender resignations

Recorder Report Published 01 Oct, 2025 05:59am

PESHAWAR: Two powerful provincial ministers of the PTI-led Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur cabinet tendered resignations due to reasons not clarified so far.

The Provincial Minister for Elementary and Secondary Education, Faisal Khan Tarakai, and Minister for Irrigation Aqibullah Khan resigned from the cabinet on Tuesday.

The content of the resignation letters of both ministers is similar, who have termed their inclusion in the cabinet in honour entrusted to them by the PTI founder Imran Khan, saying they have performed their duties with the best of their capabilities to ensure and implement the Imran Khan’s vision of transparency, efficiency and merit during their tenure as provincial ministers.

Both provincial ministers belong to district Swabi and are the brothers of the senior PTI leaders Shahram Khan Tarakai MNA and Asad Qaiser former Speaker National Assembly.

Political observers attribute the resignations to recent meeting of the Chief Minister Ali Amin Khan Gandapur with the imprisoned PTI founder Imran Khan at Adiyala Jail wherein the later had directed the former to take action against them.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

PTI KP CM Ali Amin Gandapur KP ministers KP ministers resignations Faisal Khan Tarakai Aqibullah Khan

Comments

200 characters

Two powerful KP ministers tender resignations

Commerce ministry issues SRO for commercial import of old vehicles

Finance ministry claims surge contained: public debt swells to Rs80.5trn in FY25

PTCL-Telenor merger: CCP to issue conditional approval

Power generation plans shared with German development agency

KE’s Rs50bn write-off claims: Nepra unlikely to reverse its decision

Incremental electricity package: APTMA submits recommendation to Leghari

July-September 2025-26: FBR misses collection target by Rs197bn

Finance Div warns of fresh inflationary pressures

Trump plan misses Pakistan’s key suggestions: Dar

Remarks of Maryam: PPP stages walkout from NA, Senate

Read more stories