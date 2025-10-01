Two powerful KP ministers tender resignations

PESHAWAR: Two powerful provincial ministers of the PTI-led Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur cabinet tendered resignations due to reasons not clarified so far.

The Provincial Minister for Elementary and Secondary Education, Faisal Khan Tarakai, and Minister for Irrigation Aqibullah Khan resigned from the cabinet on Tuesday.

The content of the resignation letters of both ministers is similar, who have termed their inclusion in the cabinet in honour entrusted to them by the PTI founder Imran Khan, saying they have performed their duties with the best of their capabilities to ensure and implement the Imran Khan’s vision of transparency, efficiency and merit during their tenure as provincial ministers.

Both provincial ministers belong to district Swabi and are the brothers of the senior PTI leaders Shahram Khan Tarakai MNA and Asad Qaiser former Speaker National Assembly.

Political observers attribute the resignations to recent meeting of the Chief Minister Ali Amin Khan Gandapur with the imprisoned PTI founder Imran Khan at Adiyala Jail wherein the later had directed the former to take action against them.

