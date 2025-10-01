Muslim states join European powers

DOHA: Key Muslim nations have thrown their weight behind a plan by US President Donald Trump to end the war in Gaza, even as some Palestinians decried the proposal as a “farce”.

Washington’s European allies have urged Hamas to accept the plan, which Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he supported as he warned the Palestinian armed group of more devastation if it did not comply.

Eight Arab or Muslim-majority nations said they “welcome the role of the American president and his sincere efforts aimed at ending the war in Gaza”.

In a joint statement, they said they “affirm their readiness to engage positively and constructively with the United States and the parties toward finalising the agreement and ensuring its implementation”.

The countries include Egypt, Jordan, the United Arab Emirates and Turkey — which all recognise Israel, although some have turbulent relationships.

Another signatory was Qatar, which has played a key mediatory role, and Saudi Arabia, whose future normalisation with Israel is a key goal for Trump and Netanyahu.

Indonesia and Pakistan, the world’s two most populous Muslim-majority countries, also signed. Indonesia has offered troops as part of a future Gaza force, while Pakistan has been eager to woo Trump and improve its relationship with Washington. Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said he believed Trump was “fully prepared to assist in whatever way necessary” to secure an end to the war.