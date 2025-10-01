Remarks of Maryam: PPP stages walkout from NA, Senate

ISLAMABAD: Fault lines within the ruling coalition became increasingly visible on Tuesday as lawmakers from the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) staged a walkout from the National Assembly in protest against recent remarks made by Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, warning that they may withdraw from the ruling alliance and switch to the opposition benches.

The protest, led by senior PPP leader Naveed Qamar, marked the party’s strongest public expression of discontent since joining the federal government, with a warning that matters could deteriorate further if its concerns remain unaddressed.

Speaking during the session, Qamar said it had become increasingly difficult for the PPP to continue sitting on the treasury benches under the current circumstances. “We tell the government that if such conditions persist, the time is not far when you will have to run the government alone,” he said.

He criticised the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) for treating the PPP as a junior partner. “The PML-N runs the government at the Centre and in Punjab. But this cannot be called a partnership; we have received no compensation for being part of this coalition,” he said.

He emphasised that the PPP was not demanding ministries or privileges, but respect and a voice in decision-making. “If you give due consideration to our views, we will continue to stand by you in the national interest,” he added.

Referring to the ongoing floods in Punjab, he expressed concern over the government’s handling of the crisis. “We have experience dealing with floods. Sadly, after initial rescue, there is no serious relief, but only politics,” he said, adding that many villages remain submerged and residents are enduring severe hardship.

He also referred to a recent Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) report warning of risks to the upcoming Rabi crops, and called for coordinated rehabilitation efforts across provinces.

The immediate trigger for the protest appeared to be remarks made by Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz about Punjab’s water resources.

According to Qamar, Maryam Nawaz’s statement – “We will build canals because it is our water” – disregarded the federal nature of Pakistan’s river system.

“That water belongs to everyone. Without the Indus, there is nothing,” he said. “Her (Maryam) comments were deeply hurtful.”

Qamar declared that the PPP would not remain in the House if such behaviour persisted. “Therefore, we are walking out,” he announced. PPP lawmakers then stood up and left the assembly chamber.

As they exited, members of the opposition Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) invited them to join the opposition benches. Qamar responded cryptically: “That time is not far; soon it will come.”

Responding to Qamar’s statement, Federal Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar attempted to calm the situation, saying the coalition remained intact and grounded in mutual understanding. “Politics comes with ups and downs. If anyone has been hurt by words, we apologise,” he said. “Such matters should be resolved within the House.”

Tarar insisted that the government remained committed to strengthening democracy and pointed to the coalition’s diplomatic successes. “From Saudi Arabia to the United Nations, our partnership has brought results,” he said. “Today, the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques has called Pakistanis the guardians of the Haramain Sharifain.”

National Assembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq, visibly perturbed by the rising tensions, adjourned the session.

Speaking to reporters afterward, PPP spokesperson Shazia Marri reiterated the party’s stance, stating that the walkout reflected frustration over the PML-N’s “unilateral governance” and refusal to retract Maryam Nawaz’s “regrettable” remarks.

She added that the PPP’s central executive committee (CEC) would meet soon to decide the party’s future in the coalition. “In Punjab, people are being deprived while motorways are being built to benefit a few,” she said.

“PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has made no unreasonable demands. If raising legitimate concerns upsets the government, it only reveals their insecurity.”

At the onset of the session, Qamar had also criticised the government’s slow flood response in his own constituency, where, he claimed, several villages remain inundated.

He praised Sindh’s flood management model and urged the federal government to adopt a more inclusive and coordinated approach.

“Constructive advice from allies should not be mistaken for dissent,” he said.

Meanwhile, the PPP staged a walkout from the Upper House of the Parliament on Tuesday in protest to a statement of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz.

Interestingly, Sherry Rehman, the PPP’s Parliamentary Leader, presided over the Senate session from which her party walked out, in the absence of chairman and deputy chairman Senate.

On the maiden day of the 354th session, PPP’s Zamir Hussain Ghumro slammed the CM Punjab over her “our water, our canals, our choice” statement. “This is a totally unacceptable and condemnable statement,” he said, announcing the PPP’s decision to stage a walkout in protest to this statement.

He said the PPP would not take part in any legislation till the CM Punjab apologised.

Ghumro said the PPP has serious reservations over the Cholistan canal project that were shared on the forum of Council of Common Interests (CCI).

Advisor to the Prime Minister on Political Affairs Rana Sanaullah, who took oath as Senator in Tuesday’s session, denied that the CM Punjab made any controversial statement. “The water of the entire country has been distributed through a formula. The share of water that belongs to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa or Sindh, these two provinces can decide how to use this water. Similarly, the CM Punjab meant that Punjab has the right to use the share that belongs to it,” he said.

“Punjab has always been blamed, accused of stealing water. Punjab has never stolen the water of any province, Punjab is baselessly blamed,” the advisor said.

He said the CM Punjab “simply repeated the PPP’s CCI stance.”

“The PPP has been our ally. Together, we launched a struggle against a fascist government from 2018 to 2022,” he said.

Later, the PPP senators ended the walkout and returned to the House.

Apart from that, Law Minister Azam Tarar spoke in support of the “peace plan” of the United States President Donald Trump regarding Gaza.

“The key Palestinian leaders have hailed this plan. We should be happy instead of making hue and cry,” he responded to a point of order raised by Aimal Wali Khan from Awami National Party (ANP).

The Palestine issue is heading to a solution, the minister said. “This has been hailed by the people of Palestine,” he said.

Tarar claimed that the world is lauding Pakistan’s diplomatic role. On the strategic agreement between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia, he said defending the “two holy mosques is a profound honour for the 240 million people of Pakistan.”

The minister said the mines and minerals issue is a “closed topic now.” He said the Reko Diq project was signed with complete transparency. “The people of Balochistan have the primary right over this project,” he added.

The National Finance Commission (NFC) has been finalised in consultation with the provinces, and its award would be in effect soon, the law minister said.

The Senate is adjourned till Friday.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025