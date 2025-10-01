Various applications related to Punjab SEZs discussed

LAHORE: Provincial Minister for Industries and Commerce Chaudhry Shafay Hussain chaired the 10th meeting of the Special Economic Zone Authority Punjab at the Committee Room of the Punjab Board of Investment and trade.

The meeting discussed 8-point agenda and reviewed various applications related to Special Economic Zones (SEZs).

The Authority approved the expansion of three private-sector SEZs and sanctioned one sole enterprise zone. The approved applications will be forwarded to Board of Investment Islamabad for further processing. The expanded SEZs will host industries including electronics, home appliances, food, cement, and related sectors.

Establishment of these new industries will generate 26,000 new employment opportunities. The meeting also approved the formation of a sub-committee of the SEZ Authority, which will hear appeals of investors and address their grievances.

Addressing the meeting, Provincial Minister Chaudhry Shafay Hussain said that Punjab’s Special Economic Zones are the engines of economic development. The government’s priority agenda is to accelerate industrialization and create new jobs.

Owing to a conducive investment environment, new factories are rapidly being established across Punjab. He noted that Punjab has now become the top investment destination for both domestic and foreign investors.

Chaudhry Shafay Hussain further announced that, for the first time, factories are going to be established in Bahawalpur Industrial Estate. With the construction of the Vehari-Multan Road, Vehari Industrial Estate will be colonised, while the operationalization of Rahim Yar Khan Airport will further boost investment in Rahim Yar Khan Industrial Estate.

He added that the Punjab government has already taken up the matter of operationalizing Rahim Yar Khan Airport with the federal government. Alongside other international companies, investors from Saudi Arabia have also expressed keen interest in Punjab.

The Minister emphasized that the issues of industrialists are being resolved on a priority basis. Investors are being provided with all necessary investment facilities under one roof.

During the briefing, Director General Punjab Board of Investment and trade Dr Sohail Ahmed informed the meeting that Punjab currently has 20 Special Economic Zones, including 8 in the public sector and 12 in the private sector.

The meeting was attended by Secretary Industries & Commerce Umar Masood, CEO Punjab Board of Investment and trade Imran Khawar, DG Punjab Board of Investment, and officials of relevant departments. President Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry Abu Zar Shad, along with Presidents of Quetta and Chaman Chambers of Commerce, also joined the meeting via video link.

Meanwhile, Punjab Board of Investment & Trade (PBIT) has signed a landmark Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Dubai-based Hemani Group, a global leader in herbal and natural products. Hemani will invest USD20 million to establish a state of the art manufacturing and distribution facility in one of the Punjab’s Special Economic Zones.

The MoU was signed at PBIT in the presence of Chairman PBIT Muhammad Muntaha Ashraf, CEO PBIT Imran Khawar, CEO Hemani Group Mustafa Hemani and senior officials from both sides.

The investment, fully financed through Hemani’s Dubai office, marks a significant inflow of Foreign Direct Investment (FDI). It is expected to boost exports, generate employment, and further strengthen Punjab’s industrial base.

Chairman PBIT Muhammad Muntaha Ashraf said, “This collaboration highlights Punjab’s position as an attractive investment hub. Our priority is to bring in high-value, export-oriented industries that create jobs and earn foreign exchange.”

CEO PBIT Imran Khawar added, “Hemani Group’s investment is a strong endorsement of our Ease of Doing Business reforms. Punjab is fast becoming a preferred destination for investors due to its modern infrastructure and business-friendly ecosystem.”

CEO Hemani Group, Mustafa Hemani, stated, “We are excited to expand our footprint in Pakistan. The new facility in Lahore will play a central role in our global growth strategy, serving both domestic and international markets. With PBIT’s support, we are confident this venture will make a lasting contribution to the regional economy.”

