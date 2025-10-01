Russia embassy condemns Quetta attack

ISLAMABAD: The Embassy of Russia in Pakistan strongly condemned the terrorist attack in Quetta. “We emphasised the need to combat terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, and we hope that those who organised and perpetrated this attack will be identified and brought to justice,” said the statement issued here on Tuesday.

We expressed our condolences to the families of the victims and wish all those injured a speedy recovery, the statement further said.

