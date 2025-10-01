Weather system intensifies off Sindh coast: PDMA asks fishermen to suspend deep-sea activities

KARACHI: A significant weather system swirling over the northeast Arabian Sea has intensified, prompting the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Sindh to issue a alert and advise fishermen to suspend deep-sea activities.

According to the PDMA on Tuesday, the well-marked low-pressure area (WML) that was earlier positioned over the Gulf of Cambay and adjoining Gujarat (India) has now moved west-northwest and is lying over Saurashtra, Gujarat, about 340 kilometers southeast of Karachi.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), in its TC-Watch-2 bulletin, stated that the system is expected to move west/southwestwards and emerge into the northeast Arabian Sea along the Gulf of Kutch by late Tuesday night or Wednesday morning.

Owing to favorable environmental conditions – including high sea surface temperatures, low to moderate vertical wind shear, and upper-level divergence – the WML is likely to intensify into a depression by tomorrow and move initially in a west/southwest direction.

Under its influence, wind, thunderstorms, and rain of light to moderate intensity are expected today and tomorrow in Tharparker, Umerkot, Sanghar, Mirpurkhas, Badin, Shaheed Benazirabad, Naushahro Feroze, Hyderabad, Jamshoro, Thatta, Sujawal, Tando Muhammad Khan, Tando Allahyar, Matiari, and Karachi Division.

Sea conditions are predicted to remain rough to very rough, with squally winds blowing at 45–55 km/hour. In view of the hazards, fishermen across Sindh have been strictly advised not to venture into the open sea until October 2.

Meanwhile, Karachi witnessed intermittent rainfall on Tuesday afternoon, bringing some relief from the sweltering heat but also causing power outages in several areas. Showers were reported in Baldia Town, Sher Shah, Lyari, the SITE area, Garden, Uncle Surya Goli Ma’ar, Jisan Square, Saddar, Brigade Line, Kala Pul, and around Jinnah Hospital.

The sudden downpour turned the weather pleasant, yet prolonged electricity cuts left many citizens frustrated as K-Electric suspended supply in several localities. Despite the rain, the PMD said heat and humidity levels in the city remained high, forecasting hot and sultry conditions through the day with a chance of further light to moderate showers in the evening and night.

The department clarified that no storm or heavy rain is expected to directly impact Karachi. Sea breezes, which had ceased over recent days, are likely to resume from October 3. Officials also noted that October as a whole will remain hot across Sindh. The PDMA has instructed all Deputy Commissioners and District Disaster Management Authorities to remain on high alert and ensure round-the-clock vigilance. Over 40 departments, including health, education, irrigation, law enforcement, and utilities, have been directed to coordinate preparedness and response efforts to minimize risks.

The PMD’s Cyclone Warning Centre in Karachi said it is closely monitoring the system and will continue issuing regular updates. Concerned authorities have been urged to remain fully abreast of PMD advisories, while the public has been cautioned against relying on unverified information.

