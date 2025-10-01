BML 7.65 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.66%)
Imran Ghaznavi wins first prize gross at Golf Tournament

Recorder Report Published 01 Oct, 2025 05:59am

ISLAMABAD: Spokesperson for OGRA Imran Ghaznavi secured the First Prize Gross in the Guest Category at the Golf Tournament organised by the Embassy of Turkmenistan at Golf City, Murree Expressway. The event was held to mark the 34th Anniversary of Turkmenistan’s Independence.

The tournament witnessed vibrant participation from the diplomatic corps as well as distinguished representatives of Pakistan’s public and private sectors. It served not only as a sporting competition but also as a platform for strengthening diplomatic ties, fostering goodwill, and celebrating Turkmenistan’s journey of independence.

Speaking on the occasion, participants lauded the Embassy of Turkmenistan for hosting an outstanding event that combined sportsmanship with cultural and diplomatic camaraderie. The event provided a unique opportunity for interaction among diplomats, policymakers, and business leaders in an informal and engaging environment.

Imran Ghaznavi’s achievement in securing the First Prize Gross in the guest category was widely appreciated and added to the competitive spirit of the day.

Excellency Atadjan Movlamov, the Ambassador of Turkmenistan in Pakistan, reaffirmed his commitment to continuing such initiatives that highlight friendship, cooperation, and people-to-people linkages between Turkmenistan and Pakistan.

