FIA probe: IK defends his social media posts

ISLAMABAD: The jailed former prime minister Imran Khan on Tuesday defended his social media posts, labelled anti-state by authorities, telling investigators from the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) that he speaks for the majority and has every right to comment on national affairs.

In a detailed post on X, Khan said his statements stemmed from concern for the public. “I have the full right to raise my voice for the people. No one can take that right from me,” he told FIA officials.

Khan said the FIA had questioned him over posts related to Afghanistan and foreign policy.

He responded that peace had been achieved during his tenure in the tribal belt through “wise policy decisions,” despite challenges from the Ashraf Ghani-led Kabul government, which he called “openly hostile” to Pakistan with links to Indian intelligence.

He said Islamabad had still pursued dialogue for regional stability, supported by the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI).

However, he claimed that following Gen AsimMunir’s appointment as Chief of Army Staff, Pakistan’s Afghan policy became confrontational, leading to bilateral breakdown, resumed drone strikes, and disrupted peace in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

“Peace will only return when all stakeholders – the Afghan government and people, the Pakistani state, and the people of KP – come together. Military operations alone cannot bring sustainable peace,” he maintained.

Khan also clarified that his use of the term “Asim Law” in posts refers to “unchecked actions” under the current military leadership.

“All destruction being witnessed in the country today is taking place under this so-called ‘Asim Law’. This is not propaganda, it is the ground reality,” he said.

Commenting on the events of May 9, Khan termed his arrest from Islamabad High Court by paramilitary forces a “false flag operation” to crush PTI.

He claimed the violence and arrests that followed were orchestrated, with thousands of workers detained within hours and key CCTV footage removed.

“Anyone who held a press conference was released, while PTI supporters were mercilessly harassed. This was not only a crackdown on a political party but a complete dismantling of human rights,” he added.

Despite the crackdown, Khan claimed the public gave PTI a two-thirds mandate, which was “stolen” and “replaced with the same corrupt elements once condemned by the intelligence agencies themselves.”

He also criticised Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja’s recent extension, alleging electoral fraud, including misuse of Form-47s to pass the 26th Constitutional Amendment.

“Judges lacking integrity were promoted while the entire judicial system was undermined,” he added.

Khan accused the ISI of abandoning its peace building role in Afghanistan and turning into a “personal mafia under Asim Munir, focused solely on eliminating PTI.”

When asked by FIA officials about his comparison between Gen Munir and former president Yahya Khan, Khan cited the Hamood ur Rehman Commission Report.

“Yahya refused to hand over power to the majority party and launched a military operation, tearing the country apart. The same is being repeated today,” he said.

Khan also alleged mistreatment in jail, including denial of electricity, newspapers, and communication with family.

“Unlike other inmates, I am not even allowed to speak to my children. My wife and I are both in solitary confinement,” he said, adding he was kept isolated during the passage of the 26th Amendment.

He claimed meetings with sisters and lawyers were being restricted, and that even those permitted under the jail trial framework may soon be revoked. “All of this is against jail rules and the law,” he said.

In a separate X post, Khan criticised PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi over the national cricket team’s poor performance.

“If the objective is to improve cricket, then Mohsin Naqvi should be replaced with someone who understands the game,” he said.

He also praised the public turnout at a recent PTI rally in Peshawar. “In this atmosphere of oppression, the people’s willingness to come out is a positive and encouraging sign,” he added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025