Trade diplomacy: Dar chairs review meeting

ISLAMABAD: Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar chaired a meeting Tuesday to review Pakistan’s strategy for advancing trade and economic diplomacy.

The meeting focused on exploring opportunities to further strengthen Pakistan’s economic & trade cooperation with the European Union, one of Pakistan’s most important trading partners.

Minister for Commerce, Minister for Law & Justice, SAPM Tariq Bajwa, Foreign Secretary, Secretaries of Commerce, Law, Environment, Human Resource & Development, Human Rights, Information, Pakistan’s Ambassador to Brussels, and senior federal and provincial government officials attended the meeting.

