Mastercard Start Path’s Small Business programme: ABHI selected as one of eight startups worldwide

KARACHI: ABHI has been selected as one of the eight startups worldwide to join Mastercard Start Path’s Small Business programme. This highly competitive programme supports startups to scale solutions that drive simple, smart and secure digital experiences for small businesses globally.

ABHI is a neobank of the future that is revolutionizing access to earned wages and SME financing in emerging markets. Alongside ABHI, the new cohort features INI, SiFi, TogoAgro, TurnKey Lender, Conduiit, Tracflo, and Morado, all pioneering companies transforming how SMEs access and manage financial resources.

Omair Ansari, Co-Founder and CEO of ABHI, has said “I witnessed how outdated financial systems and limited access to credit have held back individuals and businesses in emerging markets. My vision for the future is financial technology that helps people everywhere with instant access to the resources they need to grow, thrive, and achieve their goals.”

ABHI, founded in 2021, aims to increase financial inclusion across the region and has been serving Pakistan, the UAE, KSA, and Oman through its innovative credit-bridging products. Across the MENAP region, ABHI has served over 1,000,000 users since entering the market, spanning industries ranging from textiles and manufacturing to healthcare and technology.

To date, the company has on boarded over 5,000 companies and processed approximately 5 million transactions, with a total value exceeding $500 million globally across our operating markets, providing instant liquidity to employees when they need it most.

As part of the programme, ABHI will have the opportunity to collaborate with Mastercard’s product and innovation teams, receive mentorship, and gain access to Mastercard’s extensive network of partners to accelerate the impact of its solutions for businesses and employees across emerging markets.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025