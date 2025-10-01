Koto HPP-produced electricity: Pesco, Pedo sign agreement for sale

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government signed an agreement with Peshawar Electricity Supply Company (Pesco) for the sale of electricity after the completion of 40.8 MW Koto Hydropower Project in Lower Dir district.

On one hand, the Koto Hydropower Project will generate 207 gigawatts of cheap electricity annually, and on the other hand, this important project will generate an annual revenue of Rs2 billion for the province.

In this regard, a special ceremony was held at Wapda House Peshawar to sign a Power Acquisition Contract between the Federal Energy Department, Pesco and the Pakhtunkhwa Energy Development Organization (Pedo), a subsidiary of the provincial energy and power department, for the sale of electricity generated from the Koto Hydropower Project.

Moreover, Special Assistant to Chief Minister, KP for Energy Engineer Tariq Sadozai, former provincial minister and chairman of Pesco Board Himayatullah Khan, Secretary Energy and Power Zubair Khan, Chief Executive Pesco Akhtar Hameed, Chief Engineer PEDO Aziz Bacha, Director General Mirad Atif Jawad participated in the ceremony.

While delivering the opening remarks at the beginning of the ceremony, Special Assistant to the Minister of Energy, Engineer Tariq Sadozai termed the completion of the Koto Hydropower Project as a historic achievement towards the stabilization of the province’s economy and said that on the one hand, this project will generate environment-friendly and cheap electricity, and on the other hand, it will help in overcoming the power crisis faced by the supply of electricity in the national grid.

